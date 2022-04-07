Read news from:
Passengers warned of Easter delays at Berlin Brandenburg airport

Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany's capital is expecting around one million passengers over the Easter holidays and facing a lack of staff.

Published: 7 April 2022 10:25 CEST
People stand at the check-in counter at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
People stand at the check-in counter at Berlin Brandenburg Airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

Passengers at Berlin’s BER airport should prepare for longer waiting times over the Easter holidays, as thin staffing coupled with a spike in travelers is likely to lead to bottlenecks.

The airport’s manager, Aletta von Massenbach, recently told DPA: “In principle, the staffing level for Easter travel is sufficient, but not comfortable… many people have left the companies at BER during the move and because of the pandemic. Recruiting new staff is a challenge.”

What amounted to adequate staffing levels from January to March is likely to be insufficient for the peaks which are expected in April. The busiest days are likely to be Friday, April 8th and the Sunday before school starts on April 24. On both days, the airport expects around 70,000 passengers, while for other days throughout the Easter break, between 50,000 to 65,000 daily travelers are anticipated.

Understaffing of the ground service providers – who take care of things like loading and unloading luggage – and workers at the security checks, could contribute to the delays.

However, von Massenbach assured potential passengers that the airport was “working flat out to prepare for vacation traffic”.

The new Terminal 2, which opened a few weeks ago, could also provide some relief as the technical equipment of the security lanes is more modern, allowing more people to be checked with less staff.

Article continues below video

Looking ahead to the weeks after Easter, the situation is unlikely to get any easier as passenger numbers continue to rise.

“We all have the summer flight schedule in mind. All partners at the airport know we need even more staff for this travel season, and everyone is currently recruiting as well as training the new staff”, von Massenbach said.

Nevertheless, more travellers are also good news for the economically struggling airport: “We are looking forward to the passengers and ultimately to the fact that there is a certain normalization,” the airport manager added.

EXPLAINED: The German railcard deal you need to know about

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Germany's BahnCard, Deutsche Bahn is slashing the prices of its railcards for a limited time. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 6 April 2022 12:55 CEST
EXPLAINED: The German railcard deal you need to know about

For the whole of April, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn will be selling anniversary railcards for a hefty discount.

A BahnCard 25 for second-class travel will be reduced from €56.90 to €30, while a first-class Bahncard 25 will be reduced from €115 to €60. 

The railcards are valid for 12 months and entitle holders to a 25 percent discount on train tickets nationwide, including ‘Sparpreis’ and ‘Flexpreis’ tickets.

What’s the German BahnCard?

The BahnCard was first introduced in 1992 and is very popular for those who want to bag cheaper train tickets.

Within 100 days of its introduction, around 700,000 rail passengers had purchased the new card, which allowed them to get heavily discounted rail travel across the Bundesrepublik. This number has since grown into 4.5 million, equating to around five percent of the German population.

However, Deutsche Bahn were keen to point out that the railcard is not just a success with people in Germany.

Apparently, 200 Canadians, 22 Argentinians and 14 New Zealanders abroad own a BahnCard – and there’s even one BahnCard customer on the Christmas Islands.

In Germany, the highest percentage of BahnCard fans live in Merzhausen, a municipality in the Black Forest. Nearly every fourth person in Merzhausen owns a BahnCard.

“The Bahncard has been making rail travel cheaper for 30 years,” said Michael Peterson, chairman of DB Fernverkehr’s management board.

“This means that the second generation of BahnCard holders is already growing up, and we can see that the BahnCard is particularly popular with these young customers. Every third BahnCard holder is 30-years-old or younger.”

Is the deal worth it?

Some simple maths can help travellers work out if the discounted railcard is worth it. 

To break even, a passenger with the second-class BahnCard 25 would have to spent €120 on train tickets over the course of a year. To put this in perspective, that’s about €40 less than the cost of a last-minute return journey from Berlin to Frankfurt.

For first-class travellers, the spend would have to go up €240 over the course of the year, though this won’t be a particularly difficult figure to reach for anyone travelling first class on a German train. 

How can I get the offer? 

To take advantage of the discounted offer, head to the Deutsche Bahn website and order your BahnCard 25 by April 30th. 

While you’re on there, take a look at the other offers available – if you’re a young person, for instance, you may find an even cheaper deal on a railcard. 

If you’ve already bought a BahnCard 25 at the more expensive price, you can set the start date of your new BahnCard to the day after the expiry date of your current card.

This will prevent you from having to pay twice in the same period. 

It’s also worth noting that the railcard is primarily for long-distance train travel. If you’re looking for a cheaper local ticket, keep an eye out for the €9 monthly ticket that’s set to be introduced by the German government in the coming months.

