Altbau vs Neubau: What’s the difference and which should I rent in Germany?

It's more than just a question of their age and style; the type of building you live in in Germany can affect everything from your heating costs to your rental fee.

Published: 12 April 2022 12:29 CEST
House facades of different eras in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin.
House facades of different eras in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

The obvious difference between Altbau and Neubau is their age. Generally, German tenant law classifies buildings constructed before 1949 as Altbau, while income tax law defines it as any building built before 1924.

However, you can often tell which category a building falls into just from the style. Altbau typically have features such as masonry walls, wood-beam ceilings, and boxed windows, while Neubau typically feature concrete walls and ceilings, as well as composite and insulated glass windows.

If you’ve dreamed of living in a beautiful building with a huge front door and ornate flourishes in the staircase, the Altbau life may be for you.

Though many Neubau are plainer to look at, some of the more modern ones may come with extras like air conditioning, a roof terrace, or a gym.

READ ALSO: Six confusing things about renting a flat in Germany

Heating and insulation

Speaking of air conditioning, the insulation and heating is one of the differences between Altbau and Neubau that’s likely to have a bigger impact on your quality of life. 

The typical high ceilings of the Altbau create a nice atmosphere but can also be difficult to heat, while the older buildings are also less energy efficient. 

This means that if you go down the Altbau route, you should check which renovations have been carried out, particularly on windows. A recently renovated and well-insulated Altbau means you could combine the ornate flourishes without having to choose between high heating bills and wearing three jumpers through the German winter.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of renting in Germany

Neubau are more likely to be heated using central heating, which means you don’t need to carry out annual services or modernisations of the gas boiler — par for the course with most Altbau and older Neubau, and occasionally at the tenant’s own expense.

Within Neubau, there are differences depending on exactly how ‘new’ the building is, with those built in more recent decades most likely to have a high standard of soundproofing and insulation (and to have smarter floor plans and more modern perks like car parking), and those from the 1950s to the 1970s running the risk of the same issues as many old buildings.

If you are renting an apartment in a brand-new build, the energy efficiency and insulation will meet modern standards, but here there are extra considerations: new builds tend to experience cracks in the walls and other issues in their first few years while the building ‘settles’.

Rent, rights and operating costs

The age of the building you are renting can have a significant impact on your rights as a tenant.

If you’re renting an Altbau and find that some of the building’s features don’t quite live up to the modern standards you are expecting, it can be difficult to force your landlord to carry out the necessary modernisations.

In cases where tenants have found mold developing due to poor ventilation, drafts around windows, humid basements, sub-optimal sound insulation and heating systems, German courts have often sided with the landlord and ruled that they are not obliged to create a modern standard of living in an Altbau.

However, renters of an Altbau apartment can generally expect to pay less than for a Neubau.

According to a government report on Germany’s housing and real estate industry from July 2021, rents for first-time occupancy apartments cost an average of €11.29 per square metre nationwide and an average of €13.25 per square metre in the major cities.

Apartments for relet built in 2000 or later also have high average rents – from €11.81 per square in the big cities metre to €7.85 per square metre in rural communities.

Altbau apartments are cheaper on average in Germany, with an average cost of €9.46 per square metre, though in big cities, they can reach an average cost of €10.73 per square metre.

READ ALSO: Do I need to repaint the walls when moving out of a German flat?

Overall, the age of the building is just one factor to weigh up along with the specific details of the individual properties you’re looking at: total price including rent and operating costs; quality of renovations; how much the style suits you; whether the landlord seems reasonable and responsive; and location. 

REVEALED: The most – and least – popular landlords in Germany

A new survey of the 10 largest landlords in Germany has revealed the nation's most - and least - favourite letting companies. How has your landlord scored?

Published: 17 March 2022 15:42 CET
REVEALED: The most - and least - popular landlords in Germany

It’s well known that the majority of people in Germany are tenants, and though there are number of small letting agents, the market is mostly dominated by a few large corporations.

You’ve probably heard names like Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen crop up in headlines about the housing crisis, rent caps and campaigns for expropriation. You may have even rented from one or two of them. 

What’s often overlooked is that the landlord you end up with can make a huge difference to your satisfaction as a tenant. But how do you know if you’re picking the right one?

This question was investigated by consumer rights firm Rightmart Rechtsanwälte, who conducted a survey of 13,500 Google reviews of the top 10 landlords in Germany. 

Overall, the verdict wasn’t particularly positive, with the landlords averaging 2.8 out of 5 stars across all the reviews. But there were significant differences across the spectrum. 

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany’s rent crisis is fuelled by fear and foolish solutions

Vonovia is the ‘least popular landlord’

Housing conglomerate Vonovia, which describes itself as “Germany’s leading residential real estate company”, received the worst rating of any of the 10 landlords. Of around 2,180 reviews, the company received an average star rating of just 2.21 stars. 

Having completed its acquisition of fellow major landlord Deutsche Wohnen last year, the company currently owns around two percent of Germany’s rental housing stock. 

Berlin-based letting agent Adler Real Estate, which owns around 52,000 properties, came in second to last with an average of 2.34 stars on Google across 897 reviews.

LEG Immobilien Group also got a clear thumbs down from the reviewers, coming in third-last place in Rightmart’s study. Of a total of 1,326 ratings, the company received an average of 2.53 stars.

Somewhat surprisingly for anyone following the Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co. campaign in Berlin (a campaign to bring the properties of major landlords into state hands), the most public target of the campaign came fourth-last in terms of tenant satisfaction. Coming just behind LEG, Deutsche Wohnen received an average star rating of 2.56 out of a total of 2,158 reviews. 

READ ALSO: ‘Housing is a human right’: Rent activists step up pressure ahead of German elections

German landlord ranking

The largest landlords in Germany rated by customer satisfaction. Source: Rightmart Rechtsanwälte

Hogowe comes out on top 

On the other side of the spectrum, Hogowe – one of Berlin’s six municipal housing associations – was ranked highest among any of the landlords in terms of customer satisfaction.

The housing association, which says it wants to help create a “Berlin worth living in now and the future”, managed a highly respectable 3.54 stars across a total of 1,726 Google reviews.

Fellow state housing association DeGeWo came in joint second place alongside TAG Immobilien, with both companies receiving 3.44 stars on the back of 26 and 1,126 ratings respectively.

In third place is the housing company Vivawest, which rents out properties in western German states like North Rhine-Westphalia. With 1,834 ratings, the company comes in at 3.36 stars.

READ ALSO: How much deposit do I have to pay when renting in Germany?

It’s worth keeping in mind that the study focussed on large landlords. Smaller companies were left out of the ratings, but you may be able to search for other reviews left online if you want to see how your landlord or Hausverwaltung (property management) compares.

Tips for dealing with landlords

According to Jan Frederik Strasmann, managing partner of Rightmart Rechtsanwälte, the results of the survey show just how difficult it can be to navigate the tenant-landlord relationship successfully. 

“The relationship between tenants and landlords can become very emotional, as in many cases it is about one’s own home and one’s private retreat,” he explained. “For this reason – and because Germany is a country of tenants – legislators have set very clear rules for most situations.”

Though heated disputes can still arise as a result of things like rent increases or service charges, Strasmann recommends keeping the following four tips in mind to ensure that a fair legal solution can be found:

  • Tenants should never let themselves be led by emotions when taking action, but should always keep a cool head

  • Contract amendments should never be signed hastily or under pressure, as these amendments will still be valid even if the tenant regrets agreeing to them at a later date

  • In the event of a dispute, communication should usually handled by a lawyer specialising in tenancy law, as untrained consumers can easily make mistakes that could have serious consequences

  • To be properly protected, it is advisable to take out a legal expenses insurance contract that also covers tenancy law or join a tenants’ association. That way tenants can have peace of mind in case disputes arise

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to get a rent reduction for problems in your German flat

Useful vocabulary 

housing companies – (die) Wohnungsunternehmen 

landlord – (der) Vermieter 

rating – (die) Bewertung 

satisfied – zufrieden 

most popular – beliebsten 

in the case of a dispute – im Streitfall 

hastily – voreilig 

Have your say 

Which landlords would you recommend to people looking to rent in Germany, and why? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

