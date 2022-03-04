For members
EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of renting in Germany
From kitchens to skirting boards and even front door name signs - renting a flat in Germany can involve a lot of hidden costs.
Published: 4 March 2022 11:46 CET
A set of keys placed on a rental contract in Germany. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | DB Dieter Assmann
REVEALED: How much it costs to rent a room in a German university town
The cost of renting a room in a shared flat in one of Germany's 97 university towns is higher than ever before - though there are major regional differences, a new study suggests.
Published: 18 February 2022 17:35 CET
