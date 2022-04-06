Germany stages country-wide raids against ‘neo-Nazi networks’

In what Der Spiegel magazine called “the biggest blow against the militant neo-Nazi scene in the recent past”, the federal prosecutor’s office said officers staged dawn raids at the homes of 50 suspects in 11 states.

“The four men arrested are accused of membership of a right-wing extremist criminal organisation,” it said in a statement, as well as charges including grievous bodily harm.

Spiegel reported that one of the suspects was a non-commissioned officer in the German military.

More than 800 police officers were involved in detaining the suspects and conducting the searches.

‘Biggest threat’

The targets are believed to belong to the far-right martial arts group Knockout 51, the banned Combat 18 named after the order in the alphabet of Adolf Hitler’s initials, US-based Atomwaffen (Atomic Weapons) Division or the Sonderkommando 14/18.

Three of the men now in custody, identified only as Leon R., Maximilian A. and Eric K., were detained in the eastern town of Eisenach. The fourth, Bastian A., was picked up in Rotenburg an der Fulda in central Germany.

The investigation, which used information from the domestic security watchdog, the MAD military intelligence unity and the federal police force, “showed evidence of the suspects having personal ties to the far-right martial arts and music scenes”.

The three men arrested in Eisenach are believed to be leading figures in Knockout 51, which prosecutors said “lures young, nationalist-minded men, indoctrinates them with right-wing extremist propaganda and trains them for street fighting”.

It said training sessions allegedly led by Leon R. took place in rooms used by the neo-Nazi NPD party in Eisenach.

Knockout 51 is believed to have ties with other far-right groups across Germany, and “at the latest since March 2020, has been focused on committing serious crimes”.

These include attacks on leftist activists, the police and “other people that according to the right-wing extremist and racist world view of the group can be fought”.

Germany’s centre-left-led government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz took office in December pledging a decisive fight against far-right militants after criticism that the previous administration had been ineffective in stopping neo-Nazi attacks.

Nancy Faeser, Germany’s first woman interior minister, said when she was appointed that her top priority would be tackling the country’s “biggest threat: right-wing extremism” after a series of deadly far-right attacks.