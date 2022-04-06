Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Germany stages country-wide raids against ‘neo-Nazi networks’

Investigators swooped on suspected neo-Nazi militant cells across Germany on Wednesday and arrested four suspects as the country pursues a forceful crackdown on far-right extremists.

Published: 6 April 2022 11:55 CEST
Right-ring extremists raid Eisenach
A police van parks in front of the "Flieder Volkshaus" in Eisenach, Thuringia, during a raid on alleged right-wing extremist groups. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Martin Schutt

In what Der Spiegel magazine called “the biggest blow against the militant neo-Nazi scene in the recent past”, the federal prosecutor’s office said officers staged dawn raids at the homes of 50 suspects in 11 states.

“The four men arrested are accused of membership of a right-wing extremist criminal organisation,” it said in a statement, as well as charges including grievous bodily harm.

Spiegel reported that one of the suspects was a non-commissioned officer in the German military.

More than 800 police officers were involved in detaining the suspects and conducting the searches.

READ ALSO: Germany searches 100 suspects over political hate speech

‘Biggest threat’

The targets are believed to belong to the far-right martial arts group Knockout 51, the banned Combat 18 named after the order in the alphabet of Adolf Hitler’s initials, US-based Atomwaffen (Atomic Weapons) Division or the Sonderkommando 14/18.

Three of the men now in custody, identified only as Leon R., Maximilian A. and Eric K., were detained in the eastern town of Eisenach. The fourth, Bastian A., was picked up in Rotenburg an der Fulda in central Germany.

The investigation, which used information from the domestic security watchdog, the MAD military intelligence unity and the federal police force, “showed evidence of the suspects having personal ties to the far-right martial arts and music scenes”.

The three men arrested in Eisenach are believed to be leading figures in Knockout 51, which prosecutors said “lures young, nationalist-minded men, indoctrinates them with right-wing extremist propaganda and trains them for street fighting”.   

It said training sessions allegedly led by Leon R. took place in rooms used by the neo-Nazi NPD party in Eisenach.

READ ALSO: German court authorises surveillance of far-right AfD

Article continues below video

Knockout 51 is believed to have ties with other far-right groups across Germany, and “at the latest since March 2020, has been focused on committing serious crimes”.

These include attacks on leftist activists, the police and “other people that according to the right-wing extremist and racist world view of the group can be fought”.

Germany’s centre-left-led government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz took office in December pledging a decisive fight against far-right militants after criticism that the previous administration had been ineffective in stopping neo-Nazi attacks.

Nancy Faeser, Germany’s first woman interior minister, said when she was appointed that her top priority would be tackling the country’s “biggest threat: right-wing extremism” after a series of deadly far-right attacks.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Suspect detained over Darmstadt university ‘poison attack’

Seven months after a poisoning at a German university left several people needing medical attention, criminal justice authorities said Thursday they had detained a troubled female student now facing charges of attempted murder.

Published: 31 March 2022 11:45 CEST
Suspect detained over Darmstadt university 'poison attack'

The 32-year-old suspect was immediately placed in psychiatric care and may not be criminally culpable due to her mental state, police and prosecutors in the western city of Darmstadt, near Frankfurt, said in a joint statement.

Investigators probing the case from last August at the city’s Technical University (TU Darmstadt) said that attention turned to the woman based on forensic traces left at the scene of the crime and accounts from more than 1,000 witnesses.

“The findings indicate that the suspect felt persecuted by the affected staff,” they said.

Police had raced to the campus when seven people in one building reported “serious health problems including symptoms of poisoning” after consuming food or drink to which a “harmful substance” had been introduced.

READ ALSO: Students in Darmstadt on high alert after campus drinks poisoned

Two of the victims had to be taken to a hospital in nearby Frankfurt while others were treated at the scene.

A 30-year-old was briefly in a critical condition and his skin reportedly turned blue in what police said was an effect of the toxin.

Milk and water containers were among the items apparently spiked the weekend before with a chemical, which police described as having a noticeably “pungent smell”.

The affected building, part of the Department of Materials- and Geosciences, was cordoned off and foodstuffs on site taken away for investigation in what the university described as a “poison attack”.

Several poisoning incidents in Germany have made headlines in recent years.

In December 2019, five newborn babies were poisoned with morphine, but a nurse who was initially arrested for the crime was subsequently released.

The babies, aged between one day and five weeks at the time, all survived the attempted poisoning. No one has been charged over the case.

A German court in 2019 sentenced Klaus O. to life in prison for spiking his colleagues’ sandwiches with a poisonous powder containing lead, mercury and cadmium compounds.

He was caught red-handed in 2018 trying to poison other colleagues.

SHOW COMMENTS