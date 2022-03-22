Read news from:
Germany searches 100 suspects over political hate speech

Police searched and questioned more than 100 suspects in Germany on Tuesday over hate speech directed at politicians on social media during last year's election campaign, authorities said.

Published: 22 March 2022 15:09 CET
The suspects were identified after investigators combed through more than 600 social media posts, according to federal police and the national internet crime hub ZIT in Frankfurt. 

They are accused of directly insulting politicians from all parties represented in the Bundestag parliament as well as spreading false information, including fake quotes, according to the authorities.

Two thirds of the politicians targeted were women.

The suspects were based in 13 of Germany’s 16 states including the capital Berlin, where police searched eight private addresses.

In Rhineland-Palatinate state, police found weapons, ammunition and other illegal objects on one of the suspects.

Germany introduced stronger penalties last year against hate speech directed at politicians after the murder of pro-migration politician Walter Lübcke by a neo-Nazi in 2019.

“Freedom of expression reaches its limits as soon as it comes to defamation, insults and threats,” said federal police chief Holger Muench.

The day of raids made it clear that “anyone who posts hate speech must expect the police to show up at their door”, he said.

Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann said posting hate speech on social media was “not a trivial offence” and he hoped the searches would deter others from posting such content.

German man goes on trial for murdering cashier in mask row

A 50-year-old man went on trial in Germany on Monday accused of shooting dead a petrol station cashier last year because he was angry about being told to wear a face mask while buying beer.

Published: 21 March 2022 14:45 CET
The murder last September in the western town of Idar-Oberstein shocked Germany, which has seen a vocal anti-mask and anti-vaccine movement emerge in response to the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

The row started when 20-year-old student worker Alex W. asked the accused to put on a mask inside the shop, as required in all German stores at the time. After a brief argument, the accused left.

READ ALSO:

The suspect – identified only as Mario N. – returned about an hour and a half later, this time wearing a mask. But as he brought his six-pack of beer to the till, he took off his mask and another argument ensued.

Prosecutors say he then pulled out a revolver and shot the cashier in the head point-blank.

Addressing the district court in Bad-Kreuznach, prosecutor Nicole Frohn said Mario N. had felt increasingly angry about the measures imposed to curb the pandemic, seeing them as an infringement on his rights.

“Since he knew he couldn’t reach the politicians responsible, he decided to kill him (Alex W.),” she said.

Mario N. turned himself in to police the day after the shooting.

OPINION: Deadly mask row shows comparing German government to Nazis is dangerously inflaming tensions

His trial is scheduled to last until mid-May. As well as murder, he has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Germany this month relaxed most of its coronavirus rules, but face masks are still required in some indoor settings.

