German court authorises surveillance of far-right AfD

A German court has ruled that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) can be classified as a suspected threat to democracy, paving the way for the domestic intelligence agency to spy on the opposition party.

Published: 9 March 2022 12:21 CET
Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AfD - Alternative für Deutschland | Alternative für Deutschland

The court on Tuesday said it had dismissed a legal challenge brought by the AfD last March that delayed plans by Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) to put the party under surveillance.

The administrative court in Cologne however found that there were “sufficient indications of anti-constitutional goals within the AfD,” it said in a statement.

As a result, the BfV is allowed to officially classify the anti-Islam, anti-immigrant party as a “suspected case of right-wing extremism”.

The classification authorises intelligence agents to tap the party’s communications and use undercover informants.

AfD leaders had sought to argue that the party had distanced itself from its most extreme members by disbanding the hardline “Wing” faction led by Björn Hoecke.

But judges in Cologne said key figures from the faction still had “significant influence” in the party.

The court also criticised the extremist leanings of the AfD’s youth wing, saying along with former “Wing” supporters these members believed that the “German people should be kept ethnically intact and ‘outsiders’ should be excluded as far as possible”.

“This goes against the Basic Law,” the court said, referring to Germany’s constitution.

Founded in 2013, the AfD started out as an anti-euro outfit before morphing into an anti-immigrant party.

After seizing on public anger over an influx of refugees in 2015-2016, the party stunned Germany’s political establishment to win its first seats in the national parliament in 2017.

It has since been weakened by endless infighting and waning concerns about immigration.

The AfD scored just over 10 percent of the vote in last year’s general election, down from almost 13 percent previously, despite efforts to court critics of the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Jörg Meuthen quit as the party’s co-leader in January, accusing the AfD of drifting too far to the right and displaying “totalitarian” leanings.

UKRAINE

Pressure grows on ex-German Chancellor Schröder over Russia links

Part of Gerhard Schröder's entourage quit on Tuesday, according to local reports, adding to the pressure for the former German chancellor to cut his ties with Russian companies.

Published: 1 March 2022 20:34 CET
The four members of his office staff who resigned showed they had “more backbone” than the Social Democrat, said Sebastian Brehm (CSU), a senior member of the conservative parliamentary group.

Schröder, who led Germany between 1998 and 2005, had “lost all his moral credibility by clinging to the lucrative posts”, Brehm said.

Meanwhile, the chancellor’s former spokesman, Bela Anda, announced a halt to his regular podcast with Schröder.

The Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, where Schröder is an honorary member, was also applying pressure on him, according to local reports.

Were the chancellor to hold on to his posts Dortmund could “not accept this and would make a decision accordingly”, the club told German daily Bild.

At issue are Schröder’s role as chairman of the board of directors of Russian oil giant Rosneft, as well as his planned ascension to the supervisory board of the gas giant Gazprom in June.

The gas group is behind the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, whose approval was blocked by the German government in one of the West’s first responses to the aggression in Ukraine.

Schröder himself signed off on the first Nord Stream in his final weeks in office, and currently heads the pipeline’s shareholders’ committee.

The elder statesman, who has been publicly friendly with Putin, describing him as a “perfect democrat” in 2004, has become a nuisance for Germany’s leadership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets ex German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in May 2018 during a ceremony marking Putin’s inauguration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets ex German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in May 2018 during a ceremony marking Putin’s inauguration. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Alexei Druzhinin

Current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, from the same party as Schröder, has distanced himself from his predecessor, saying recently “he does not speak for the government”.

Schröder’s roles were “damaging Germany’s reputation”, the co-head of the Social Democrats Saskia Esken said over the weekend.

In a LinkedIn post last week, the ex-leader said the war in Ukraine “must be stopped as soon as possible”, but added there had been “mistakes — on both sides”.

