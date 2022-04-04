For members
FAMILY
EXPLAINED: How to adopt a pet in Germany
Desperate for a furry addition to the family but unsure about the process of adopting in Germany? Never fear - it's not as hard as you may think. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.
Published: 4 April 2022 16:57 CEST
An Old English Bulldog at an animal shelter in Ludwigshafen, Rhineland-Palatinate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uwe Anspach
PROPERTY
German property prices rise at highest rate in two decades
The cost of buying a home has jumped significantly in the past year in Germany, with major cities and rural areas seeing the biggest rise in prices.
Published: 28 March 2022 13:10 CEST
