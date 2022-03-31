Read news from:
Germany says Putin has agreed for gas payments to continue in euros

The German government said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Europe can continue paying for Russian gas in euros and not rubles as previously announced.

Published: 31 March 2022 09:24 CEST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks at an event in Berlin on March 28th.
Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Pool | Carsten Koall

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday evening that Putin had told Scholz that payments from Europe next month “would continue to be in euros and transferred as usual to the Gazprom Bank which is not affected by sanctions”.

The bank would then convert the payments into rubles, Hebestreit quoted Putin as saying.

Hebestreit said in a statement that Putin had stressed in the telephone call with Scholz “which took place at his (Putin’s) request”, that “nothing would change for European contract partners” when the new system takes effect on April 1st.

Article continues below video

“Chancellor Scholz did NOT agree to this procedure but asked for information in writing to better understand this procedure,” Hebestreit stressed.

“What the G7 agreed stands: energy deliveries will be exclusively paid for in euros or dollars as it states in the contracts,” he said.   

The Kremlin had earlier released its own readout of the conversation saying that Putin had told Scholz that Moscow’s demand that Europe switch to paying for gas in rubles should not “lead to worsening of contractual terms for European importer companies”.

Putin said last week that Moscow would begin only accepting rubles as payment for natural gas deliveries to “unfriendly” countries, including the
members of the European Union.

He said the payment method was needed because the Russian central bank’s currency reserves have been frozen by the EU.

Germany on Wednesday raised the alert level under its emergency gas plan over fears that Russia could cut off supplies if Western countries refused to make the payments in rubles.

Austria announced that it was following suit.

Speaking on behalf of the G7 energy ministers, Germany’s Robert Habeck said Monday that Russia’s request was a “unilateral and clear breach of the existing agreements”.

Habeck said payments in rubles were “unacceptable” and called on energy companies not to comply with Putin’s demand.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia would not immediately require its natural gas buyers to pay in rubles.

“Payments and deliveries are a time-consuming process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“It’s not like… what will be delivered tomorrow, must be paid for by the evening.”

On Thursday, the Russian government, its central bank and energy giant Gazprom are expected to present Putin with a new gas payment system that will be conducted in rubles.

MONEY

German inflation hits post-reunification high at 7.3 percent

Inflation in Germany surged in March to a record high since reunification in 1990, official figures published Wednesday showed, as the war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.

Published: 30 March 2022 15:25 CEST
German inflation hits post-reunification high at 7.3 percent

Consumer prices rose by 7.3 percent annually, according to the federal statistics agency Destatis, up from 5.1 percent in February.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbour had sent prices for oil and gas soaring and had a “considerable impact on the high rate of inflation”, Destatis said
in a statement.

The last time such a high rate was recorded was in the autumn of 1981 in West Germany, when oil prices increased “sharply” as a consequence of the Iran-Iraq war, the agency said.

Delivery bottlenecks, aggravated by disruptions to suppliers in Ukraine and Russia, also contributed to the inflation push.

Like many of its neighbours in Europe, Germany is highly reliant on supplies of Russian oil and gas to power its industry and heat its homes.

Germany has opposed calls for an EU embargo on Russian fossil fuels, but fears that deliveries could be curtailed have pushed the prices for the commodities to new highs.

The previous inflation peak for a reunited Germany came in early 1992, when prices rose year-on-year by 6.2 percent each month between March and May.

Broken down, the cost of household energy and motor fuels rose in March this year by 39.5 percent year-on-year, according to Destatis, while food prices increased 6.2 percent.

On the harmonised index of consumer prices, the European Central Bank’s preferred measure, inflation in Germany rose from 7.6 percent in March.

In the eurozone as a whole, inflation sat at 5.8 percent in February, an all-time high for the currency club and well above the European Central Bank’s two-percent target.

With the war continuing to put pressure on prices the only way for inflation in Germany was “up” with the possibility the rate could enter “double-digit territory”, according to Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at the ING bank.

‘Sharp price increases’

Meanwhile, a survey by the German Ifo institute, also published Wednesday, showed “more and more companies are planning to raise their prices over the next three months”.

Consumers have to prepare for “sharp price increases”, the Munich-based think tank said, with food retailers in particular expecting rises, as the war drives up the cost of agricultural imports.

Germany’s three largest unions, IG Metall, IG BCE and IG BAU, earlier in the week called on the government to provide support for particularly energy
intensive industries.

