EU raids Gazprom’s German offices in antitrust price probe

EU antitrust investigators raided the German offices of Gazprom, sources said on Thursday, on suspicion that the Russian energy giant had illegally pushed up prices in Europe.

Published: 31 March 2022 12:26 CEST
Archive photo shows Gazprom logo in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Hannibal Hanschke

The European Commission, in a statement, said its teams carried out unannounced inspections on Tuesday “at the premises of several companies in Germany active in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas”.

Two sources familiar with the matter said that a main target of the operation was Gazprom, the state gas giant that is accused of sparking an energy crunch in the European Union.

According to a report by Bloomberg, officials visited offices of companies that included the giant’s Gazprom Germania GmbH and Wingas GmbH, which supply about 20 percent of the German market.

The commission, the EU’s powerful antitrust authority, is currently looking into allegations that Gazprom squeezed its European clients by limiting supply, causing prices to skyrocket.

Gazprom has a powerful hand over the EU with Russia providing roughly 40 percent of its gas supply, mainly to Germany, Italy and a few eastern European countries.

The gas flow to the EU has become an object of discord in the war in Ukraine, with Kiev calling on the Europeans to cut off their Russian supply line to punish the Kremlin for its invasion.

But led by Germany, the EU has refrained from an energy embargo against Russia, fearing the heavy consequences to the economy, especially factories that would risk short term closure if the supply were to stop suddenly.

Germany and Austria on Wednesday raised the alert level under their emergency gas plans over fears that Russia could cut off supplies.

Given the tensions, the European Union has announced plans to slash its imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year.

Germany says Putin has agreed for gas payments to continue in euros

The German government said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Europe can continue paying for Russian gas in euros and not rubles as previously announced.

Published: 31 March 2022 09:24 CEST
German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday evening that Putin had told Scholz that payments from Europe next month “would continue to be in euros and transferred as usual to the Gazprom Bank which is not affected by sanctions”.

The bank would then convert the payments into rubles, Hebestreit quoted Putin as saying.

Hebestreit said in a statement that Putin had stressed in the telephone call with Scholz “which took place at his (Putin’s) request”, that “nothing would change for European contract partners” when the new system takes effect on April 1st.

“Chancellor Scholz did NOT agree to this procedure but asked for information in writing to better understand this procedure,” Hebestreit stressed.

“What the G7 agreed stands: energy deliveries will be exclusively paid for in euros or dollars as it states in the contracts,” he said.   

The Kremlin had earlier released its own readout of the conversation saying that Putin had told Scholz that Moscow’s demand that Europe switch to paying for gas in rubles should not “lead to worsening of contractual terms for European importer companies”.

Putin said last week that Moscow would begin only accepting rubles as payment for natural gas deliveries to “unfriendly” countries, including the
members of the European Union.

He said the payment method was needed because the Russian central bank’s currency reserves have been frozen by the EU.

Germany on Wednesday raised the alert level under its emergency gas plan over fears that Russia could cut off supplies if Western countries refused to make the payments in rubles.

Austria announced that it was following suit.

Speaking on behalf of the G7 energy ministers, Germany’s Robert Habeck said Monday that Russia’s request was a “unilateral and clear breach of the existing agreements”.

Habeck said payments in rubles were “unacceptable” and called on energy companies not to comply with Putin’s demand.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia would not immediately require its natural gas buyers to pay in rubles.

“Payments and deliveries are a time-consuming process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“It’s not like… what will be delivered tomorrow, must be paid for by the evening.”

On Thursday, the Russian government, its central bank and energy giant Gazprom are expected to present Putin with a new gas payment system that will be conducted in rubles.

