German phrase of the day: Innerer Schweinehund

Do all your best-laid plans go out the window when you hear that little internal voice telling you you're too tired/lazy/bored to do them? If so, our German phrase of the day is just what you need.

Published: 29 March 2022 10:16 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

There’s a famous Cherokee fable called the Two Wolves that describes a conversation between an elderly man and his grandson.

The grandfather tells the young boy that he has two wolves fighting inside of him. One encapsulates all the negative traits that plague people, from arrogance to self-pity, and the other encapsulates all the good, from empathy and kindness to generosity and faith.

This internal battle is raging inside everyone, he says. “Which wolf will win?”, the boy asks. The man replies: “The one you feed.” 

In German, you might well hear this evil wolf described as “der innere Schweinehund” – literally your inner pig-dog, but more accurately your “inner temptation”, “inner bastard” or “inner swine”. 

More specifically, the German phrase describes the weak-willed part of ourselves that we sometimes have to fight with on a daily basis in order to get things done or steer clear of our worst vices and habits.

The word “Schweinehund” can be traced back to hunting practices in the Middle Ages, when specially trained dogs were used to charge at, stalk and subsequently trap wild boar.

By the 19th century, the word had moved into colloquial use to describe nasty, unpleasant people, and by the time of the Second World War, athletes were talking about “der innere Schweinehund” as a personification of the lazy part of themselves that wanted to do anything but train. 

Most famously, the incisive use of the phrase by a German Social Democrat in 1932 prompted a call to order in the Reichstag. 

Kurt Schumacher (SPD) had claimed that National Socialism had succeeded “for the first time in German politics in the complete mobilisation of human stupidity.” He said the Nazis were specifically appealing to the worst of human nature – the population’s “inner swine”. 

These days, you might hear Germans bandy around the phrase in much more of an everyday context.

It’s your inner swine that might have encouraged you to stay in the Kneipe (pub) just a little too long on a weeknight, or scroll on social media for another hour when you were meant to be working on an urgent report. 

The good news is that, as with the two wolves, psychologists think it’s actually quite useful to envision an evil alter-ago trying to talk us into doing these silly things. So next time that inner bastard is trying to convince you to waste time or indulge a bad habit, you can tell it in German: “Not today, pig-dog!” (“Heute nicht, Schweinehund!”)

Alternatively, you can work together with your inner swine to achieve some amazing things. Just check out the picture below in which a massive “inner swine-dog” takes part in a race in Frankfurt.

Inner pig-dog

An “inner pig-dog” runs alongside thousands of participants in a 6km running challenge in Frankfurt-am-Main. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

As the Germans and Cherokees know, there’s no getting rid of the inner swine, but it can be counterbalanced against its opposites: compassion, determination and willpower. 

Will the Schweinehund win out in the end? That all depends on how much you feed it. 

Examples:

Warum ist es so schwer den inneren Schweinehund zu überwinden?

Why is it so difficult to overcome your inner temptations? 

Heute kämpfe ich gegen meinen inneren Schweinehund. 

I’m fighting against my inner bastard today. 

German phrase of the day: Beleidigte Leberwurst

If you have a disagreement with someone and they sulk, you might want to consider comparing them to a liver sausage. Sound strange? Our German phrase of the day will reveal all.

Published: 22 March 2022 15:37 CET
German phrase of the day: Beleidigte Leberwurst

The English language has a fair few food-related expressions. When something is easy, for example, it might be described as “a piece of cake”, and when something isn’t for you, it’s “not my cup of tea”.

These expressions only really make sense in British culture, given the long history of afternoon tea as the quintessential staple of Britishness. Well, just as the British expressions centre around tea and cake, so the German expressions centre around – you guessed it – beer and sausages.

Die beleidigte Leberwurst is one such expression, translating literally to “the offended liver sausage”.

Idiomatically, calling someone a beleidigte Leberwurst indicates that they are a sore loser, or that they’re behaving in a bad-tempered way because they’ve been insulted. It’s not a very fair term, since it implies that the person is sulking unnecessarily over a perceived offence.

In Upper Saxony, the origin of this phrase is explained in a story about a butcher boiling some sausages in a pot. After a few minutes, the butcher removes the sausages that have finished cooking, leaving behind only the liver sausage, which is still slightly raw. Now all alone, and greatly offended by this exclusion, the liver sausage bursts its skin in rage.

Whether or not this is the true origin of the phrase, Germans have been describing each other in relation to livers since the Middle Ages, when it was believed that the liver was the source of our emotions, in particular anger.

Liver sausages

Don’t be an offended liver sausage! Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Friso Gentsch

In a recent ARD radio broadcast, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach appealed to the heads of the federal states not to play the beleidigte Leberwurst when it comes to Covid restrictions, asking the federal states to remember their responsibility to introduce Covid hotspot restrictions if and
when they become necessary.

The phrase he used, die beleidigte Leberwurst spielen, is a common way of using the expression. It means “to play the offended liver sausage”, or in other words to play the sore loser.

Examples:

„Jetzt darf niemand, ich sag mal, die beleidigte Leberwurst spielen …”

“Now no one is allowed to, shall I say, go in the huff …”

Sei nicht so’ne beleidigte Leberwurst!

Don’t be such a sore loser!

