COVID-19 VACCINES

German Health Minister calls for fourth Covid jab for over-60s

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants the European Commission to issue an EU-wide recommendation on extra Covid jabs for the over-60s.

Published: 29 March 2022 12:59 CEST
Advertising board for a booster jab
A sign outside a vaccination centre in Hannover advertises booster jabs. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

Lauterbach, of the Social Democrats, said he wanted to initiate a discussion on a potential EU-wide recommendation for a fourth dose of vaccination for the over-60s with his colleagues from around Europe. 

“We must not forget that the Covid pandemic is not over in Europe,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the meeting in Brussels. “We have very high case numbers, and unfortunately we also have very high death rates.” 

Currently in Germany, a fourth dose is only officially recommended for people over 70 years old and vulnerable groups who have various risk factors for a severe course of Covid. 

According to the SPD health expert, a fourth jab of Covid vaccine could reduce the number of deaths in the over-60s age group significantly. Compared to people in this age bracket who have only had a third dose of vaccine, the risk of mortality after infection decreases by 80 percent.

This is based on data recorded in Israel, where the booster campaign has been much more widespread.

If the European Commission takes up the idea and puts together a new recommendation in conjunction with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), this could be changed EU-wide to include everyone over the age of 60. 

Germany’s own Standing Vaccine Commission (STIKO) would then be likely to issue their own recommendation.

As with the initial booster jab – the third dose – fourth Covid jabs are generally carried out with one of the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna. 

But the take-up of the fourth jab has so far been small, with just 10 percent of people who could theoretically have the extra dose actually getting it. That’s compared to around 59 percent of the population who have had a booster jab and the 76 percent who are fully vaccinated. 

Lauterbach pointed out that while “nowhere is lacking” in vaccine doses, the demand both around Europe and in lower-income countries is falling, meaning much of the current stock is likely to be wasted. 

However, as Germany prepares to discard a number of Covid measures like masks in shops and restaurants, the SPD politician was keen to point out that the pandemic is far from over.

“The situation in Europe, as far as the pandemic is concerned, is worse than people feel,” he said, adding that the Ukraine war was drawing attention away from the ongoing public health situation. 

Germany has ‘too little paper’ for vaccine mandate, health insurers claim

Germany's statutory health insurance companies have said that they wouldn't be able to enforce a future vaccine mandate due to a "lack of paper".

Published: 21 March 2022 17:40 CET
Statutory health insurance companies consider proposals for a general vaccine mandate in Germany to be unworkable – partly because they’re worried about running out of paper. 

In a statement released on Monday, the German National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV) said there was an “acute paper shortage” in Europe, leaving little material “for the approximately 120 million letters” that would need to be sent to the insured as a result of the mandate.

German politicians are currently considering a number of competing bills on the vaccine mandate, with a vote on the matter scheduled for early April.

One of the bills, which sets out plans for an over-18s mandate, dictates that health insurers inform their customers of the new vaccination obligation by May 15th.

But the health insurance firms say this deadline “cannot be met organisationally”. According to them, the necessary European call for tenders for the printing orders alone would “go beyond the timeframe”. 

In addition, the health insurance funds say they don’t always have the current address of their customers and would be unable to guarantee that they could reach them reliably.

A Twitter account for the German paper industry was quick to respond to claims that they would be unable to fill the requested orders.

“The umbrella organisation of the GKV has stated in a statement that the implementation of a vaccination obligation would not be possible due to the lack of paper for the necessary letters,” they wrote. “We cannot understand this. The German paper industry is able to deliver.”

On Thursday, the Bundestag debated the bills and motions on a general vaccination obligation for the first time.

The five bills cover a a full spectrum of opinions, from making vaccination compulsory for all adults to saying no to all vaccine mandates, including the existing mandate for health workers.

A vote will be held on the draft laws in early April. 

