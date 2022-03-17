Read news from:
German states call for more support in managing refugee crisis

German cities are struggling with the influx of refugees from Ukraine following the Russian invasion, and have called for better organisation by the government, as well as more money.

Published: 17 March 2022 13:12 CET
Jennifer (l), a teacher from Hamburg, and Nathan, a student, use their computers to help fill out online applications for refugees in front of the Office for Migration in Hamburg early on Thursday.
Jennifer (l), a teacher from Hamburg, and Nathan, a student, use their computers to help fill out online applications for refugees in front of the Office for Migration in Hamburg early on Thursday. German authorities are struggling to cope and relying on volunteers. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

Ahead of consultations with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on how to manage the wave of refugees – many of them women and children – fleeing war-torn Ukraine, Germany’s states and municipalities are calling for better coordination.

According to a draft paper from the heads of states, arrivals from Ukraine should be registered “quickly and in an uncomplicated manner”.

The states also want to see an organised system of distribution across Germany so that some areas do not get overwhelmed.

They have urged federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to “quickly improve nationwide coordination and distribution in coordination with the interior ministries of the states and to quickly establish the framework conditions for registration”.

An “orderly and structured distribution procedure” taking into account the agreed distribution key is needed to avoid “burdens on individual states”, the draft proposal from the states says. 

The states urge for the government to take on a “strong coordinating role”.

Around 175,000 Ukrainian refugees have registered in Germany so far, however, the actual number of people is likely much higher. 

Large cities, such as Berlin, are struggling to provide for refugees.

“In this acute situation, we expect additional clear commitments from the federal government in terms of organisational, personnel and also financial support, which we urgently need, not only in Berlin,” Berlin’s mayor Franziska Giffey told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe.

Volunteers hand out food to refugees from Ukraine at Berlin main station.

Volunteers hand out food to refugees from Ukraine at Berlin main station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

The city state is “currently taking in the largest proportion of refugees from Ukraine compared to the rest of Germany”, she said.

‘Overcrowded’

The German Association of Cities has also called for a better distribution of refugees who have been forced to leave their homes in Ukraine because of Russia’s ruthless attacks. 

“Especially in the big cities, even the new emergency shelters in exhibition halls and event halls will soon be overcrowded,” Markus Lewe, president of the German Association of Cities, told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

During talks on Thursday, the federal and state governments have to “agree on a coherent solution to distribute refugees well among all cities and municipalities” and also create new processes for supporting refugees upon arrival, Lewe said.

He also called for a separate joint refugee summit involving the federal, state and municipal governments.

“We need a commitment: providing for the refugees is a joint effort that we will tackle as one,” he said. “We expect that the federal and state governments will then also be prepared to finance the accommodation and care of the people for the most part.”

German cities should “not be left alone with this”, he urged. 

Safety concerns

On Wednesday the government said it would do more to make sure refugees coming from Ukraine and other places do not become victims of crime. 

It comes after authorities in Düsseldorf said a young woman in a refugee centre was allegedly raped by two men earlier this month.

Police have detained the suspects, Düsseldorf prosecutor’s office confirmed earlier this week.

Sascha Lawrenz , a spokeswoman for the federal Interior Ministry, said authorities are “working to ensure that people who seek shelter here are able to get it”.

Meanwhile, the German Association of Cities and Municipalities says assisting refugees fleeing Putin’s war on Ukraine is expected to cost billions of euros.

“For accommodation and integration, about €1,000 per person and month has to be calculated”, Gerd Landsberg, managing director of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, told Bild newspaper.

In view of the 175,000 refugees from Ukraine who have already arrived, municipalities are facing “huge challenges in terms of accommodation and care”.

Meanwhile, CDU leader Friedrich Merz called for more households in Germany to take in refugees.

“We have to prepare for a really very large number of refugees in Germany,” Merz told broadcaster ARD. Merz, who forms part of the opposition, said the government had not been sufficiently prepared and was taking action too late.

UKRAINE

Zelensky urges Germany to tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Germany in an emotional video address before parliament Thursday to help destroy a new "Wall" Russia was erecting in Europe.

Published: 17 March 2022 10:51 CET
Zelensky urges Germany to tear down new Russian 'Wall' in Europe

“It’s not a Berlin Wall – it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb” dropped on Ukraine, Zelensky told MPs.

Appearing on a screen in his now trademark khaki t-shirt with dark rings under his eyes, Zelensky was welcomed by MPs in the Bundestag lower house with a standing ovation.

In a speech steeped in historical imagery from Germany’s triumph over its Cold War division, Zelensky addressed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly with a call for greater solidarity with Ukraine.   

“Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall,” he implored, evoking US President Ronald Reagan’s 1987 appeal in Berlin.

“Give Germany the leadership role that you in Germany deserve.”

‘Undignified moment’

However Zelensky coupled his flattery with a strong rebuke of Berlin’s years-long reluctance to stand up to Moscow and sever its strong energy and business ties with Russia.

“We turned to you,” he said. “We told you that Nord Stream (gas pipelines) was a kind of preparation for the war.”

“And the answer we got was purely economic – it is economy, economy, economy but that was the mortar for the new Wall.”

Commentators said Zelensky’s speech was clearly harsher than seen in other countries. And the reaction from German parliament also differed. Although there was a standing ovation to Zelensky’s 15 minute speech, German politicians quickly got back to business – debating a general vaccine mandate. 

MP Norbert Röttgen, of the conservative CDU, called the awkwardness “the most undignified moment in the Bundestag… that I have ever experienced!”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th prompted an overhaul of key planks of Germany’s energy, economic and security policy – some of them dating back to the end of World War II.

It has put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project on ice, joined allies in imposing punishing sanctions on Ukraine and pledged a massive increase in defence spending while dropping a ban on arms exports to conflict zones in order to aid Ukraine.

Germany has also said it aims to be nearly free of Russian oil imports by the end of this year although it still remains heavily dependent on Russian gas.

However the government led by Olaf Scholz has resisted an outright halt to Russian energy imports, warning it would cause winter shortages and drive inflation, creating potential instability in Europe’s top economy.

OPINION: Germany has been forced to learn the lessons from its post-war pacifism 

‘Stop this war’

Zelensky stressed that the future of the continent was at stake in the current war and argued that governments across the West were failing to meet the moment.

“Every year politicians repeat ‘never again’,” the Ukrainian leader said, referring to annual Holocaust commemorations.

Ukrainian President Zelensky appeals to Germany via video link.

Ukrainian President Zelensky appeals to Germany via video link. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

“And now, we see that these words simply mean nothing. A people is being destroyed in Europe,” he said, noting that 108 children had been killed in his country since the start of the Russian offensive.

“Help us stop this war.”

Scholz, in a tweet, thanked him for his “forceful words”.

“We see that Russia is continuing every day to wage its cruel war, with horrible losses,” he said.

“We feel obliged to do everything we can so that diplomacy has a chance and the war can be stopped.”

