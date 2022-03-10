German minister wants to allow refugee teachers from Ukraine to work in schools

German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger wants to see refugee teachers from Ukraine be allowed to work at schools and daycare centres.

The FDP politician said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was forcing people – especially women and children – to flee, and that tens of thousands of refugees were now arriving in Germany. This means that extra daycare and school places are desperately needed.

There will be teachers from Ukraine seeking refuge in Germany who will “want to and be able to help”, Stark-Watzinger told the newspapers of the Funke-Mediengruppe

On Thursday, education ministers were set to meet in Lübeck to discuss the situation. The aim is to quickly offer schooling to refugee children, said Karin Prien (CDU), who heads up the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of the states.

Education ministers have also scheduled a meeting with the Ukrainian Consul General in Hamburg, Iryna Tybinka.

German teacher shortage

In view of the challenge, several education unions are demanding more funding for schools. President of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, urged for more staff to be hired.

“I can imagine that more student teachers and retired teachers can be recruited for this purpose, because there is an enormous willingness to help in society,” he said. “But the state must also provide additional resources for this.”

Germany already has a well-documented shortage of teachers. Studies show that this will get worse in the coming years. One study commissioned by the Education and Training Association (VBE), predicted that by 2025 there would be a shortage of 45,000 teachers – and this would rise to 81,000 teachers by 2030 if not addressed.

Meanwhile chairman of the VBE, Udo Beckmann, raised other concerns. He said most school staff are not trained for trauma work – and specialist help would be needed.

“In order to best meet the special needs of these children in the current situation, multi-professional teams are needed,” Beckmann told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine up until Tuesday this week, more than 2.1 million people – mainly women and children – have fled the country, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been banned by the government in Kyiv from leaving due to martial law.

In Germany, more than 80,000 refugees are known to authorities. But since there are no border controls on the EU’s internal borders, the number is likely to be much higher.