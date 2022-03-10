Read news from:
UKRAINE

German minister wants to allow refugee teachers from Ukraine to work in schools

Education ministers are discussing how to get children fleeing war in Ukraine into the German education system quickly - and one idea is to allow refugee teachers to work in schools.

Published: 10 March 2022 12:12 CET
A young boy from Ukraine holds a toy in a refugee reception centre in Augsburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger wants to see refugee teachers from Ukraine be allowed to work at schools and daycare centres.

The FDP politician said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was forcing people – especially women and children – to flee, and that tens of thousands of refugees were now arriving in Germany. This means that extra daycare and school places are desperately needed.

There will be teachers from Ukraine seeking refuge in Germany who will “want to and be able to help”, Stark-Watzinger told the newspapers of the Funke-Mediengruppe 

On Thursday, education ministers were set to meet in Lübeck to discuss the situation. The aim is to quickly offer schooling to refugee children, said Karin Prien (CDU), who heads up the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of the states.

READER QUESTION: How is Germany supporting refugees from Ukraine?

Education ministers have also scheduled a meeting with the Ukrainian Consul General in Hamburg, Iryna Tybinka.

German teacher shortage

In view of the challenge, several education unions are demanding more funding for schools. President of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, urged for more staff to be hired.

“I can imagine that more student teachers and retired teachers can be recruited for this purpose, because there is an enormous willingness to help in society,” he said. “But the state must also provide additional resources for this.”

Germany already has a well-documented shortage of teachers. Studies show that this will get worse in the coming years. One study commissioned by the Education and Training Association (VBE), predicted that by 2025 there would be a shortage of 45,000 teachers – and this would rise to 81,000 teachers by 2030 if not addressed.

Meanwhile chairman of the VBE, Udo Beckmann, raised other concerns. He said most school staff are not trained for trauma work – and specialist help would be needed.

“In order to best meet the special needs of these children in the current situation, multi-professional teams are needed,” Beckmann told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

READ ALSO: How people in Germany can support Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine up until Tuesday this week, more than 2.1 million people – mainly women and children – have fled the country, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been banned by the government in Kyiv from leaving due to martial law. 

In Germany, more than 80,000 refugees are known to authorities. But since there are no border controls on the EU’s internal borders, the number is likely to be much higher.

UKRAINE

Poland offers free tickets to Ukrainians travelling on to Germany

Polish state railway company PKP said onThursday it was offering free tickets to Ukrainians travelling onwards to parts of Germany.  

Published: 10 March 2022 12:30 CET
As of Wednesday, Ukrainian citizens can travel free by second class on the nine daily intercity trains linking the Polish cities of Warsaw, Przemysl (via Krakow) and Gdynia to the German capital Berlin and the border town of Frankfurt (Oder).  

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and the massive influx of refugees into Poland, PKP has put on more trains from the Ukrainian border and allowed people fleeing into the country to use them for free.  

An estimated 300,000 Ukrainians have travelled into Poland that way since February 26. 

Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Szefernaker told state television on Thursday that many refugees were camping in Polish train stations, hoping to travel on to other European Union countries.  

“We are working with our EU partners to facilitate this,” Szefernaker said. 

He said the plan concerned the “second wave” of refugees who, unlike the initial influx, did not have friends or family in Poland.  

The Polish border guard service said on Thursday 1.43 million people had crossed from Ukraine to Poland since the start of the war. 

Before the Russian invasion, some 1.5 million Ukrainians lived in Poland.

