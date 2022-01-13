Berlin tightens Covid rules: What you need to know

Germany’s federal government and states agreed to tighten Covid restrictions last week in a bid to slow down the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Now regions are amending legislation to allow for these changes, which include tougher rules to enter restaurants, bars and cafes and quarantine changes.

Here’s a look at what applies to Berlin, which saw the 7-day incidence climb to a new high of 918.6 Covid-19 infections per 100,000 people on Thursday.

FFP2 masks become compulsory

From Saturday January 15th, it will be compulsory to wear an FFP2 mask while riding buses, trains or trams.

Previously, people could also wear a medical mask, and it was only recommended that they wear a more protective FFP2 mask. But this will now become a requirement.

The state wants to distribute 1.4 million FFP2 masks free of charge to people in financial difficulties in the coming days. They are to be handed out via districts, homeless assistance teams and refugee shelters.

Those who have a “Berlinpass”, which is given to welfare recipients, will also be entitled to them. Trainees can also get free FFP2 masks. The aim is to give out masks to people without bureaucratic hurdles.

The Senate has not ruled out introducing compulsory FFP2 masks in retailers in future. At the moment people can also use a cheaper medical mask while shopping.

A year ago during the second Covid wave, Germany brought in a regulation that meant people had to wear a surgical or FFP2 mask while travelling on public transport or shopping. Cloth masks are generally not allowed in indoor public places. Some states went further by mandating FFP2 masks only.

2G-plus in the hospitality industry and at events

The 2G-plus regulation goes further than that decided by the federal and state governments.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and state leaders announced last Friday that 2G-plus will apply to restaurants, bars, cafes and similar places. It means that vaccinated and recovered people need to show a Covid-19 test or proof they’ve had a booster shot to enter.

In Berlin, it includes visits to restaurants, pubs and other catering establishments as well as cultural, recreational and sporting events plus other indoor events.

2G-plus in Berlin applies to events with 10 or more participants under the new restrictions.

Entry is only granted to those who, in addition to vaccination or recovery (2G), can present a negative test result (test must be no more than 24 hours old). Those who have received a booster vaccination do not need to take a test. Children under the age of 14 are exempt from the regulation.

But keep in mind that private sports activities in clubs or fitness studios are not affected, Health Senator Ulrike Gote (Greens) said.

Businesses not affected can, however, choose to implement the rules anyway.

“We want the restaurants to be able to stay open,” said Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD). “We have a lot of people sitting together there. That’s why we took this protective step today.”

READ ALSO: What we know so far about Germany’s 2G-plus rules for restaurants

Expansion of rules

In the culture sector, testing for vaccinated and recovered people was already compulsory for all events in Berlin with 200 or more visitors.

So here the picture is mixed: the 2G-plus rule now applies to as few as 10 people, which is a tightening of rules – but boosted people will be exempt from it, which means a relaxation for them.

Quarantine shortening

The Berlin Senate has not yet decided on the shortening of quarantine times, which the government and states agreed on in their resolution. Authorities are first waiting for the law to be amended at the federal level. This is expected to happen on Saturday.

The move is intended to help critical infrastructure function in the event of high numbers of Covid infections fuelled by Omicron. This includes the health service, police and fire brigade, energy and water suppliers.

The plan is to exempt contacts of Covid-infected people from quarantine in future if they boosted, recently double-vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid (after a period of three months).

For all others, isolation or quarantine should normally end after 10 days, unless they end the period earlier with a negative test after seven days.

On the Friday the Bundesrat, which represents the states, is expected to pass the changes to quarantine laws. The Berlin Senate would then make amendments next Tuesday and the changes could come into effect from January 22nd.