Americans urged not to travel to Germany due to high Covid rates

AFP/DPA/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Covid-19Travel rules

Share this article
A plane over the New York skyline.
A plane flies over the New York skyline. Photo: dpa/Prensa Internacional via ZUMA | Javier Rojas/Pi
AFP/DPA/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

The US State Department urged Americans on Monday not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to surging Covid-19 cases in Europe.

The department issued Level 4 travel advisories – the highest level – for both countries, “indicating a very high level of Covid-19 in the country.”

Prior to the announcement travel between the US and Germany had become easier in recent months. On November 8th, the US allowed EU citizens to enter the country on vacation the first time in 18 months. 

Germany currently allows fully vaccinated people to enter the country from the US, or those who have a compelling reason for entering.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about travel between Germany and the USA

Europe’s return to the pandemic’s epicentre has been blamed on a sluggish vaccine uptake in some nations, the highly contagious Delta variant, and colder weather moving people indoors again.

In Germany, the EU’s most populous nation, just 68 percent of the population is fully jabbed.

According to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country is seeing weekly incidences of almost 400 new Covid cases per 100,000 people, in addition to surging hospitalisations and deaths. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The country has urged all vaccinated adults to get a booster jab to combat waning vaccine efficacy after six months.

“Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany’s current Covid curbs – including barring the unvaccinated from certain public spaces – “are not enough.”

With intensive care beds swiftly filling up, Germany’s worst-hit regions have ordered new shutdowns, including the closure of Christmas markets.

READ ALSO: Bar closures and no Christmas markets: How Bavaria is tightening Covid rules

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

How Germany’s Covid apps can help stem the fourth wave

How Germany’s Covid apps can help stem the fourth wave

Five things to know about Germany’s new workplace Covid rules
FOR MEMBERS

Five things to know about Germany’s new workplace Covid rules

Merkel’s husband calls unvaccinated Germans ‘lazy’

Merkel’s husband calls unvaccinated Germans ‘lazy’

Travel: Germany adds four EU countries to Covid ‘high risk’ list

Travel: Germany adds four EU countries to Covid ‘high risk’ list

Vaccine mandates ‘won’t break fourth Covid wave’, says German Health Minister

How a spiritual movement is connected to German vaccine scepticism

German health minister defends caps on Pfizer vaccine orders

Germans will be ‘vaccinated, cured or dead’ after winter, minister claims