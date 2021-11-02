Strikes hit Amazon in Germany in the run up to Christmas

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Christmasliving in germanyStrikes

Share this article
Amazon parcel in factory
A parcel rolls along a conveyor belt at an Amazon packing facility in Gera, Thuringia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Bodo Schackow
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

Around 2,500 Amazon employees at seven sites across Germany were on strike on Tuesday and unions warned stoppages could continue up to Christmas.

The strikes at so-called “fulfilment” centres, where Amazon prepares packages before delivery, began in two locations on Monday.

The Verdi union is calling on Amazon for an “immediate” salary increase of three percent this year, followed by a further 1.7 percent next year, in line with a collective agreement for the retail sector, to which the e-commerce giant does not adhere.

Amazon could not continue to “refuse wage increases that other companies in the sector pay”, Verdi retail head Orhan Akman said in a statement Monday.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Amazon, which operates 17 centres in Germany, argues it is a logistics company, a sector in which the terms of work are considered to be less burdensome for the employer.

Amazon said it did not expect the strike to have an impact on clients.

However, a Verdi spokesman said the stoppage could cause disruption, particularly in Amazon’s rapid-delivery “Prime” offering.

Strikes were likely to continue “until the end of the year”, the spokesman said, impacting on the busy Christmas shopping period.

READ ALSO: 

Verdi, which first called for strikes at Amazon in May 2013, organised demonstrations outside the fulfilment centres on Tuesday to protest poor working conditions.

Amazon — which has seen its business boom during the coronavirus pandemic as consumers increasingly shopped online — announced in September that it would open eight new centres in Germany, creating 3,000 jobs by 2022.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

How much does it cost to bring up a child in Germany?
FOR MEMBERS

How much does it cost to bring up a child in Germany?

German train travel almost back to ‘pre-pandemic levels’

German train travel almost back to ‘pre-pandemic levels’

State by state: Germany’s Covid rules for Christmas markets
FOR MEMBERS

State by state: Germany’s Covid rules for Christmas markets

German cost of living rises to 28-year-high

German cost of living rises to 28-year-high

Dogs help German rail operator sniff out protected species

Dogs help German rail operator sniff out protected species

What do Germans really think about immigration?

What do Germans really think about immigration?

Everything that changes in Germany in November 2021
FOR MEMBERS

Everything that changes in Germany in November 2021

IN NUMBERS: Five things to know about Germany’s foreign population
FOR MEMBERS

IN NUMBERS: Five things to know about Germany’s foreign population

More news

How much does it cost to bring up a child in Germany?
FOR MEMBERS

How much does it cost to bring up a child in Germany?

German train travel almost back to ‘pre-pandemic levels’

German train travel almost back to ‘pre-pandemic levels’

State by state: Germany’s Covid rules for Christmas markets
FOR MEMBERS

State by state: Germany’s Covid rules for Christmas markets

German cost of living rises to 28-year-high

German cost of living rises to 28-year-high

Dogs help German rail operator sniff out protected species

What do Germans really think about immigration?

FOR MEMBERS

Everything that changes in Germany in November 2021

FOR MEMBERS

IN NUMBERS: Five things to know about Germany’s foreign population