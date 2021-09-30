Will Germany soon introduce an Autobahn speed limit?

Germans are known for their love of cars, and many people enjoy being able to drive super fast on sections of the Autobahn that have no speed limit at all.

But with talks underway on a future new government – one that will likely include the Green party as a significant partner – could the highways finally get a general 130km per hour speed limit?

What’s the argument about?

The debate over whether to impose a 130km-an-hour (80 miles) speed limit – Tempolimit– on the Autobahn has been raging in Germany for years.

Campaigners believe the move would limit CO2 emissions and make roads safer.

But critics say a speed limit would infringe on people’s right to drive fast – and that the roads in Germany are already safe.

The German Autobahn is the only stretch of motorway in Europe where many sections don’t have a speed limit, although maximum speeds of 130km per hour are recommended.

A speed limit under a Traffic Light coalition?

Now the dust is settling after the election on Sunday, coalition negotiations are starting.

The Social Democrats (SPD) won the election with 25.7 percent percent of the vote. The party wants to go into a coalition with the Greens, who came third, and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) who came fourth. This would be called a Traffic Light coalition (ironically) due to the party colours of red, green and yellow.

We don’t know yet if this constellation will happen. But transport policy will play an important role in the exploratory talks between the parties.

The Greens have been pushing for an Autobahn speed limit for years. In June, co-leader Robert Habeck told regional radio station BW24 that a speed limit would be immediately brought in by the Green Party if they were voted into power. The Greens gained a lot of ground in the vote – but didn’t quite live up to expectations.

Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz’s centre-left SPD won the most votes – and they say they want to bring in a speed limit, too.

Although the Free Democrats (FDP) are not in favour of a speed limit, they likely won’t put their foot down on this point.

According to German media site Focus Online, in a Traffic Light coalition, the Greens “would probably demand the Ministry of Transport to implement their anti-car policy nationwide”.

Focus said the Greens’ Cem Özdemir is “already being touted as a candidate for the ministerial post”.

A standard speed limit of 30 km/h in the cities may also be on the cards, as could a speed limit of 80 km/h on rural roads – if the Greens get their way.

What about a coalition between the CDU/CSU, Greens and FDP?

Even though the CDU/CSU came second in the election with 24.1 percent of the vote, they are still engaging in talks in a bid to form a government.

This so-called Jamaica coalition (named after the black, green and yellow colours of the Jamaican flag) would be made up of the CDU/CSU, Greens and the Free Democrats. Both the CDU/CSU bloc and the FDP are against introducing a general speed limit.

Earlier this summer, head of the CDU and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet even said the idea was “illogical”.

Meanwhile, the CSU’s Andreas Scheuer, who was Transport Minister in the last government (and in the current caretaker government) said recently: “The argument for a general speed limit is a political instrument of war, for some even a fetish.”

Nevertheless this is one of the most important points for the Greens – and whichever coalition they enter, they will likely demand it.

According to rumours, FDP leader Christian Lindner has already offered the speed limit to the Greens as a price for their agreement to a Jamaica coalition.

Watch this space…

What about another grand coalition?

Although it’s not expected, it is possible that the Social Democrats team up with the CDU/CSU once again in a grand coalition.

In the most recent government – a grand coalition made up of the CDU/CSU as the leading force and the SPD as junior partner – the Social Democrats had tried to push for a speed limit.

So they are divided on this issue. But with the SPD being the more important partner, they would have more leverage.

Both parties have so far been less enthusiastic about a 30 km per hour speed limit in cities.

What do Germans think?

According to a poll from earlier this year almost two thirds (64 percent) of Germans are in favour of introducing a general Autobahn speed limit.

A survey by the Local Germany in 2019 found that 70 percent of readers rejected the idea of imposing a speed limit.