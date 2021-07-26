WEATHER: Heavy rain and lightning forecast this week across Germany

DPA/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Weather

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
WEATHER: Heavy rain and lightning forecast this week across Germany
Young people cycle along Berlin's Friedrichstraße in the torrential downpour on Sunday, July 25th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen
DPA/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

Parts of northern Germany could see up to 60 litres of rainfall per square metre on Monday night, as further thunderstorms are forecast throughout the week.

After northern Germany was hit by rainstorms on Sunday, the thunderstorms and harsh rain show no sign of letting up, leading to fears of further floods and travel chaos across the country this week.

Writing on Twitter on Monday morning, the German Weather Service (DWD) warned the northern and northeastern regions of the country, as well as parts of southern Germany, would see “higher potential for storms due to strong, heavy rain” and “occasional thunder and lightning” in the evening.

Brandenburg, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg are likely to be the worst affected states in the North, while parts of Bavaria and Baden-Württemburg could be badly hit in the South.

These regions could see up to 50 litres of rainfall per square metre on Monday, moving up to 60 litres in certain parts of northern Germany.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Other parts of the country could also be struck by thunderstorms and rainfall of up to 25 litres per square metre, though the flood-hit regions of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia are likely to be spared the worst of the storms.

READ ALSO: Germany’s flood zones spared severe storms on Saturday

However, dramatic weather will continue over the course of the week, with local thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail forecast until Saturday. The storms will be accompanied by high temperatures – particularly in the eastern parts of Germany – with the mercury forecast to reach 30C on Thursday and hitting the high 20s on Friday.

The news of further extreme weather follows a chaotic night in Berlin on Sunday in which the emergency services were called out 250 times to deal with flooded basements and streets.

In the eastern district of Buch, people posted images of water flowing through the doors of the S-Bahn station and out into the carpark.

At the Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, passengers faced severe delays as planes were unable to take off in the storm.

The bad weather also affected Saxony, Brandenburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Upper Bavaria, killing at least two people.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Why Germany faces tough questions over its disaster response

According to police, one man was attempting to pump the water out of his cellar in Saxony on Sunday evening and suffered an electric shock.

In Eglfing, Upper Bavaria, a man out hunting was found dead in a forest following the storm. The 57-year-old was sitting on a lookout point on Sunday afternoon when it was knocked down by a gust of wind.

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Germany’s flood zones spared severe storms on Saturday

Germany’s flood zones spared severe storms on Saturday

Fears mount in western Germany as fresh rain falls

Fears mount in western Germany as fresh rain falls

Germany’s interior, economics ministries give go-ahead to emergency SMS warnings

Germany’s interior, economics ministries give go-ahead to emergency SMS warnings

German floods death toll hits 180, with 150 still missing

German floods death toll hits 180, with 150 still missing

POLITICS: Frontrunner to succeed Merkel as chancellor on back foot after flood disaster

POLITICS: Frontrunner to succeed Merkel as chancellor on back foot after flood disaster

German floods: More than 150 people still missing

German floods: More than 150 people still missing

WEATHER: German flood zones at risk of further storms

WEATHER: German flood zones at risk of further storms

‘Things didn’t go optimally’: Germany’s disaster chief admits mistakes in flood warning system

‘Things didn’t go optimally’: Germany’s disaster chief admits mistakes in flood warning system

More news

Germany’s flood zones spared severe storms on Saturday

Germany’s flood zones spared severe storms on Saturday

Fears mount in western Germany as fresh rain falls

Fears mount in western Germany as fresh rain falls

Germany’s interior, economics ministries give go-ahead to emergency SMS warnings

Germany’s interior, economics ministries give go-ahead to emergency SMS warnings

German floods death toll hits 180, with 150 still missing

German floods death toll hits 180, with 150 still missing

POLITICS: Frontrunner to succeed Merkel as chancellor on back foot after flood disaster

German floods: More than 150 people still missing

WEATHER: German flood zones at risk of further storms

‘Things didn’t go optimally’: Germany’s disaster chief admits mistakes in flood warning system