Germany’s flood zones spared severe storms on Saturday

In Allgäu in Bavaria, the fire brigade were mobilised several times because of fallen trees and swamped cellars, according to Bavarian radio station BR24, although the situation eased quickly.

And in Baden-Württemberg, there was flooding at the main station in Stuttgart because the water couldn’t drain quickly enough while some streets in Heilbronn were flooded.

However, according to a report by southwest German broadcaster SWR, there was no major damage.