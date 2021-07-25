Germany’s flood zones spared severe storms on Saturday

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben
FloodsWeather

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Germany's flood zones spared severe storms on Saturday
A member of the German armed forces Bundeswehr walks past a destroyed building along the destroyed B267 federal highway between Rech and Mayschoss, near the municipality of Mayschoss in the district of Ahrweiler, western Germany, on July 23rd, 2021, a week after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region. Christof STACHE / AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben

Despite heavy rain, the areas worst affected by last week's catastrophic flooding were spared severe storms on Saturday. However, the situation remains tense with further bad weather forecast for Sunday.

Some parts of the southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg were hit by storms, hail and heavy rain on Saturday.

In Allgäu in Bavaria, the fire brigade were mobilised several times because of fallen trees and swamped cellars, according to Bavarian radio station BR24, although the situation eased quickly. 

And in Baden-Württemberg, there was flooding at the main station in Stuttgart because the water couldn’t drain quickly enough while some streets in Heilbronn were flooded.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

However, according to a report by southwest German broadcaster SWR, there was no major damage.

In the west of the country, the fire brigade reported a quiet night in the flood areas in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine Westphalia.

The situation remains tense, however, with local thunderstorms forecast in some parts of Germany from midday on Sunday — most likely south of the Danube.

Further heavy rain and hail were also possible again, according to the German Weather Service (DWD), which publishes storm warnings.

READ ALSO: WEATHER: German flood zones at risk of further storms

The latest storms came just days after parts of the country were hit by devastating floods after torrential rains that ravaged entire villages and left 180 people dead, hundreds injured and with many still missing.

The flooding also caused damage in Belgium, where 37 people died, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

 

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

German floods: More than 150 people still missing

German floods: More than 150 people still missing

WEATHER: German flood zones at risk of further storms

WEATHER: German flood zones at risk of further storms

‘Things didn’t go optimally’: Germany’s disaster chief admits mistakes in flood warning system

‘Things didn’t go optimally’: Germany’s disaster chief admits mistakes in flood warning system

UPDATE: Germany approves €400 million relief package for flood-hit regions and survivors

UPDATE: Germany approves €400 million relief package for flood-hit regions and survivors

‘I am homeless and unemployed’: German flood survivors face uncertain future

Merkel defends German flood alerts as death toll climbs

Why weren’t all residents of Germany’s flood zones warned via text?

Rebuilding Germany’s flood-ravaged areas ‘could take years’