Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Frankfurt mayor re-elected with overwhelming majority

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 March 2018
11:48 CET+01:00
frankfurtmayorelectionsvoting

Share this article

Frankfurt mayor re-elected with overwhelming majority
Peter Feldmann. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 March 2018
11:48 CET+01:00
Peter Feldmann was re-elected mayor of Frankfurt on Sunday with 71 percent of the vote, ensuring he will hold the reins of power in the finance city until 2024.

The Social Democrat politician beat off the challenge of Bernadette Weyland of the Christian Democrats (CDU) in the second round of voting. Feldmann had been expected to easily hold onto power after winning 46 percent of the vote in the first round.

Roughly half a million people in Frankfurt were eligible to vote, including over 80,000 non-German residents. However only 30.2 percent of the electorate cast a ballot on Sunday.

Feldmann became Frankfurt mayor in 2012 and formed a coalition with the Green party and the CDU.

frankfurtmayorelectionsvoting
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Berlin mosque ablaze after suspected arson attack
  2. New German interior minister to speed up migrant repatriations
  3. The 10 false friends Germans and English speakers keep muddling up
  4. EON to take over RWE's renewables arm in €20bn deal
  5. Arsonists attack Turkish community centres and businesses across Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/03
EXPATTAX - Thomas Zitzelsberger - English-speaking tax advice, available to clients Germany-wide
13/03
Legality of Int'l Health Insurance in Germany
13/03
Thoughts about Waldorf schooling for children in Germany
13/03
Maintaining naturally wavy or curly hair
13/03
Ausbildung in Germany
13/03
Making a last will and testament
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement