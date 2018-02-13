Frankfurt mayoral election: which candidate shares my political views?

More than half a million Frankfurters will go to the polls later this month to vote in a new Oberbürgermeister (city mayor).

And, unlike at the federal level, non-Germans who hold EU citizenship will have the right to vote. Reflecting the cosmopolitan nature of the city, around 80,000 potential voters will come from outside the borders of the Bundesrepublik.

But knowing who to vote for at the local level, where candidates are relative unknowns, can be tricky.

There are a total of 12 candidates in the running for the election in Frankfurt, with incumbent Peter Feldmann of the Social Democrats hoping to retain his job. He is likely to face the stiffest competition from Bernadette Weyland, candidate for the Christian Democrats.