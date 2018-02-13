Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Frankfurt mayoral election: which candidate shares my political views?

13 February 2018
12:41 CET+01:00
Frankfurt mayoral election: which candidate shares my political views?
Frankfurt city hall. Photo: DPA
On February 25th, the residents of the city of Frankfurt will go to the polls to vote in a new city mayor. The Wahlkompass could give you a better idea of who to vote for.

More than half a million Frankfurters will go to the polls later this month to vote in a new Oberbürgermeister (city mayor).

And, unlike at the federal level, non-Germans who hold EU citizenship will have the right to vote. Reflecting the cosmopolitan nature of the city, around 80,000 potential voters will come from outside the borders of the Bundesrepublik.

But knowing who to vote for at the local level, where candidates are relative unknowns, can be tricky.

There are a total of 12 candidates in the running for the election in Frankfurt, with incumbent Peter Feldmann of the Social Democrats hoping to retain his job. He is likely to face the stiffest competition from Bernadette Weyland, candidate for the Christian Democrats.
 
 

The Wahlkompass aims to give you a bit more of an idea about which candidates have views that align with your own. The academics behind it interviewed the candidates for their views on 30 different topics. By giving your opinion from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree” on the same questions, you get the chance to see where on Frankfurt’s political spectrum you fall.

The Frankfurt mayoral election will likely be held across two rounds. If no candidate wins over 50 percent of the vote on February 25th, voters will go to the ballot box again on March 11th to pick from the two candidates who won the highest vote shares in the first round.

Germany conforms to EU law by allowing EU citizens to vote in local elections. EU citizens do not however have the right to vote at the state or federal level.

