Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

German politicians propose tax benefits for overtime

In light of Germany’s weakening economic growth, the pro-business FDP is proposing tax benefits for working overtime.

In order to make performance at work "worthwhile again", a limited number of overtime hours and overtime bonuses paid out could be made tax-free, according to a resolution passed by the FDP executive committee on Monday.

Previously, party leader and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner spoke out in favour of encouraging people to work longer hours. Lindner told public broadcaster ARD that people should be "encouraged to work overtime".

But the idea has not been met with applause from everyone.

"Crazy ideas such as tax-free overtime are an invitation to either displace full-time work or to further boost the gender inequality in the distribution of labour," DGB union head Yasmin Fahimi told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers on Tuesday.

"It is completely unrealistic to question the work ethic of employees: Last year, more than 1.3 billion hours of overtime were worked in Germany, far more than half of which was unpaid."

Study predicts Germany's uneven population growth

Germany's population is set to increase minimally by 2040, according to the Bertelsmann Stiftung's "Wegweiser Kommunen" (Guide to Municipalities) published on Tuesday.

Around 0.6 percent more people will be living in Germany in 16 years' time. The problem is that the development will be distributed very differently across the individual states.

While Saarland and the eastern states will have to plan for population declines, the authors forecast an increase for the other states. The Foundation's point of comparison with 2040 is the year 2020.

According to their estimates, population growth fluctuates between 4.6 percent for Baden-Württemberg and minus 12.3 percent in Saxony-Anhalt.

In the city-states of Berlin and Hamburg, the authors predicted a significant increase of 5.8 and 3.5 percent respectively. Bremen will only see a moderate increase of 1.1 percent.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make 3-day China trip

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to China on Saturday for a three-day visit that will include talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, at a time when both economic giants are struggling.

Scholz will meet Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing at the end of his trip on April 16, the chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said at a press conference on Monday.

Scholz during a 2019 visit to China as German Finance Minister. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wu Hong

He will also travel to the central city of Chongqing on Sunday, before heading to Shanghai on Monday.

Along the way, Scholz will hold talks with German business executives and give a speech at a Shanghai university.

He will be accompanied by a trio of cabinet ministers and a German industrial delegation.

Germany begins deployment of permanent Lithuania brigade for 'our security'

On Monday and Tuesday, Germany has begun the permanent deployment of a military brigade in Lithuania with an advance contingent of 20 soldiers arriving in Vilnius and 150 more to join them by year's end.

Berlin said last year it would deploy roughly 4,800 troops in Lithuania at a permanent base on NATO's eastern flank as tensions rise with Russia.

The advance party is tasked with "planning the brigade's transfer to Lithuania and coordinating military infrastructure needs," the Lithuanian Defence Ministry stated.

"Lithuania's security is our security," German ambassador Cornelius Zimmermann told reporters as the first troops landed.

Berlin has committed to deploying a heavy brigade including tank units to Lithuania by the end of 2027 though the two NATO members have yet to agree on who will pay for housing of the troops and other costs.

An agreement is expected, however, by the end of the year.

Rudi Völler extends deal as German sporting director

Rudi Völler extended his contract as sporting director of the German national team until the end of the 2026 World Cup, the German football federation (DFB) has announced.

"Rudi Völler will remain director of the Germany men's national team until beyond Euro 2024," wrote the DFB in a statement on its website.

"The 1990 FIFA World Cup winner's contract has been extended until the end of the next edition in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026."

Völler has enjoyed a decorated career with the German national team both as a player and a coach, winning the World Cup as a player and finishing runner-up in the 2002 as coach.

The 63-year-old took over the role of sporting director in February 2023 -- replacing Oliver Bierhoff after Germany's poor showing at the 2022 World Cup.

With reporting by AFP.