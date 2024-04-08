EXPLAINED: The steps to take if you move away from Germany for good

Advertisement

From your Anmeldung to finding a flat, there’s a lot of work involved with arriving in Germany.

But what about when you leave the country for the long-term? Whether you’re moving for a new job, to be closer to family, or are simply ready to embrace your next adventure, there are a few steps to take before you can simply say tschüß Deutschland.

Inform your landlord

Most housing contracts require you to give at least three months‘ notice before moving out. In cases where you’re still locked into a contract which lasts for a year or two, you might be able to find a Nachmieter who takes over it for you.

Organise your move

If you were in Germany short-term and can pack all your possessions in a couple of suitcases, then you won’t need to fret about this step too much.

But if you’ve accumulated many things over the years, including furniture, which you want to bring abroad with you, it’s worth lining up a removal company a full four to six months in advance since they get booked up fast. These can help you with transporting your belongings - by land or sea via a shipping container.

To sell or recycle the items you’re not particularly attached to, try websites like eBay Kleinanzeigen or Momox. For items in not so appealing condition anymore, you can arrange a pickup of Sperrmüll, or bulky waste.

Abmeldung

An Anmeldung, or registration of your flat, can be a cumbersome process, with some waiting weeks to snag an appointment at their local Bürgeramt.

But luckily the de-registration is much simpler, with several dedicated websites, like Abmeldung.de, helping you take care of it in a few minutes online. You’ll then receive an Abmeldebescheinigung (certificate of de-registration) which can be used as proof of your official last day in Deutschland.

If you have children, it’s also important to de-register them as well so you aren’t held liable for health insurance, mandatory medical check-ups or the Schulpflicht, or obligation to attend school. If your kids are in Kita (daycare), be sure to cancel your contract with the provider.

Cancel utilities

In the event that you or your landlord hasn’t lined up a Nachmieter ready to jump on your contract, it’s a good idea to cancel your gas, heating and electricity contracts, also with three months‘ notice. In the event someone else is taking over, be sure to inform them of the change of Ansprechpartner, or the relevant person receiving the bills.

Cancel phone contracts

If you have a month to month contract, it’s pretty easy to get out of it - often just by filling out a quick form on the provider’s website. But if you’re in the middle of a one or two year Vertrag, the provider could very easily require that you pay up until the end of it - even if it’s not in use.

The last box remains in an empty room as someone moves out. PHOTO: FRED DUFOUR / AFP

Cancel insurances

From Hauptversicherung (personal liability insurance) to Rechtshutzversicherung (legal protection insurance), there are several types of insurance policies you may have taken out during your time here. Be sure to inform the provider of your moving date.

The most important cancellation, though, is your health insurance. Krankenversicherung, whether public or private, is mandatory in Germany and the only way to get out of having it is to, well, not live here anymore and be officially abgemeldet, or de-registered. Make sure you inform your insurance provider of your last day in the country as soon as it becomes clear.

Cancel subscriptions

Whether Amazon Prime Deutschland or your local fitness studio, there are likely at least a few subscriptions and memberships that you’ve accumulated over your time here. While some can be cleanly cancelled with just a click of a button, others may require documentation of your move (like the gym, assuming you have a contract and not a monthly Mitgliedschaft). Some, like Deutsche Bahn if you have a Bahncard 25 or 50, may just require a copy of a one-way plane or train ticket, which can be submitted on the day of your move.

Cancel your internet provider

Unlike other types of cancellations, here you’re not required to give a full three months’ notice but will likely need to show your Abmeldebescheinigung as proof that you’re leaving the country.

Make an appointment with the Deutsche Rentenversicherung

In many cases, you may be eligible to bring part or all of the pension you paid in Germany with you abroad. But as this varies quite a bit country by country, it’s worth setting up an appointment with the Deutsche Rentenversicherung, which oversees public pensions in Germany.

Set up mail forwarding

As Germany is notorious for its love of snail mail, chances are that any last surprise bills or notices will creep up per post - and you might not be around any more to receive them. Deutsche Post lets you set up a mail forwarding service for upwards of six months, including to addresses abroad.

Avoid paying public broadcasting fee (GEZ)

It’s easy to forget that Germany has a mandatory public broadcasting fee - until you receive a bill for it, that is. The good news is that you can easily inform GEZ of your move through an online form.

End of benefits

If you’ve been receiving any sort of benefit in Germany, from Kindergeld (child benefits) to Arbeitslosengeld (unemployment benefits), it’s important to inform the relevant authorities of your upcoming move. In the event of a permanent relocation abroad, you most likely won’t be eligible to keep receiving these benefits.

Close your bank account

This is one of the last steps to take, since before you close your account, you’ll want to get the balance down to zero. After you’ve transferred or withdrawn the remaining cash, you can notify your bank either in writing with your signature or physically stop by one of their branches. In the event of the latter, you’ll often be graced with the ceremonial last step of an employee cutting your bank cards in two.