Why property prices are falling in almost all German cities

Prices fell by 10 percent after adjusting for inflation - particularly sharply in Stuttgart and Mainz - according to the annual report published by Postbank together with the Hamburg Institute of International Economics (HWWI).

The downward trend in property prices in Germany spiked in 2023 and also spread to rural areas, where they had previously remained stable.

Why are property prices falling?

Property prices have been falling since 2022 due to recession, a significant rise in mortgage interest rates, global uncertainties and a slight decline in demand for residential property, according to Postbank.

Prices fell particularly sharply in 2023 in the "Big 7", Germany's seven largest metropolises. Stuttgart recorded the biggest drop in flat prices, which fell by around 16 percent, more than in Munich, Hamburg or Frankfurt.

Prices also declined by a similar amount in the surrounding areas and in the Rems-Murr district. Catch-up effects in smaller cities surrounding big cities was also evident: of the cities surrounding the Big 7, prices have fallen the most in Mainz, also by around 16 percent.

The downward trend has affected almost all of Germany, with the analysis only finding a real price increase in 16 regions, including the districts of Birkenfeld and Kusel in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Where are the most expensive places to live in Germany?

Bavaria's state capital of Munich remains the most expensive place to buy a home in the Bundesrepublik. Last year, there was no other place in Germany where buyers had to pay more per square metre: €8,910 on average.

The second most expensive metropolis within the Big 7 was Hamburg with an average of €6,230, ahead of Frankfurt am Main with €6,180 per square metre. Stuttgart is in 6th place with a price per square metre of €4,870.

"As we are only assuming a dip in prices followed by higher purchase prices for residential property, it may be worth investing now," said Manuel Beermann, Head of Real Estate Product Management at the retail bank in Germany, told German broadcaster SWR.

"Whether financing a property actually pays off depends on the financial strength of the buyer and the location of the property in each individual case."

Sharpest drop in over 60 years

According to another study published in February, prices for German residential real estate fell more sharply in 2023 than they have in at least 60 years.