PODCAST: Germany's cannabis law explained, immigration rule changes and Berlinale backlash
This week we're talking about the new cannabis law, the anti-Semitism accusations at the Berlinale, the 'Red Army Faction' arrest, changes in March including to immigration rules, visas and events in Germany this March.
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panellists Imogen Goodman and Rachel Stern. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We are also joined by immigration lawyer Sven Hasse.
Here are links to some of the stories we talk about:
Germany's cannabis law approved in the Bundestag:
- German parliament votes to legalise cannabis possession
- Will cannabis legislation in Germany lead to a boom in sales
- What the partial legalisation of cannabis could mean for Germany
Berlin's film festival Berlinale accused of promoting anti-Semitism
Far-left militant on the run from police for decades arrested:
- Fugitive far-left militant wanted for decades arrested in Berlin
- What Germany's Red Army Faction can tell the world about terror
Changes in Germany in March including immigration rules:
- Everything that changes in Germany in March 2024
- What changes in Germany with immigration rules in 2024
Events in March across Germany:
