Advertisement

Germany in Focus Paywall free

PODCAST: Germany's cannabis law explained, immigration rule changes and Berlinale backlash

The Local Germany
The Local Germany - [email protected]
Published: 1 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 1 Mar 2024 09:24 CET
PODCAST: Germany's cannabis law explained, immigration rule changes and Berlinale backlash
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we're talking about the new cannabis law, the anti-Semitism accusations at the Berlinale, the 'Red Army Faction' arrest, changes in March including to immigration rules, visas and events in Germany this March.

Advertisement

Germany in Focus is made possible by the generous support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panellists Imogen Goodman and Rachel Stern. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We are also joined by immigration lawyer Sven Hasse.

Here are links to some of the stories we talk about:

Germany's cannabis law approved in the Bundestag:

Berlin's film festival Berlinale accused of promoting anti-Semitism 

Far-left militant on the run from police for decades arrested:

Changes in Germany in March including immigration rules:

Events in March across Germany:

Advertisement

More

#Germany in Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also