Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Berlin among first cities affected by local transport strikes

Trade union Verdi has called on around 90,000 employees in local transport companies to strike on various days from Monday until next Saturday. Actions are planned throughout Germany with the exception of Bavaria - and in waves.

Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are already affected by strike actionson Monday. Further strikes have also been announced in Saarland and the Trier region (in Rhineland-Palatinate) at the beginning of the week.

In Berlin the trade unions NahVG, gkl, dbb Beamtenbund and Tarifunion have called a warning strike, which started at 3 am and is scheduled to last until 2 pm.

However, as the BVG transport association announced on Monday morning, the majority of buses and trains are running as planned.

There will be longer waiting times than usual on some bus routes, and some U-Bahn and tram services will be cancelled.

German Medical Association calls on states to stop controversial cannabis law

The German Bundestag’s approval of a law partially legalising cannabis has met with criticism from the Bundesärztekammer (German Medical Association).

The association’s president Klaus Reinhardt has asked the federal states to stop the controversial law in the Bundesrat and call upon the mediation committee to address significant cross-party concerns. This follows on from warnings from the medical profession, police, teachers and lawyers.

Reinhardt told the German Editorial Network that the Bundestag and Bundesrat mediation committee was the right place to articulate these concerns.

“This law must be fundamentally reconsidered here, free from party political constraints,” the senior doctor said.