More local public transport strikes called across Germany

Advertisement

Verdi, which represents 90,000 workers in the sector, called on a "strike wave from Monday February 26th to Saturday March 2nd."

Services in each state would be halted on different days, with local employees deciding on the length of the strikes.

Bavaria is the only state not affected.

The main day of the walkout will be Friday, March 1st, when the group Fridays For Future is also organising numerous demonstrations parallel demonstrations against the climate crisis.

Workers are pushing for higher salaries and improved conditions as soaring inflation erodes real wages.

In its negotiations with transport bosses, Verdi is seeking a reduction in working hours, increased holiday entitlement and other benefits.

A series of strikes

There have already been several warning strikes in public transport in individual states in recent weeks.

On February 2nd, Verdi staged a coordinated nationwide strike in local public transport in almost all states. According to the union, more than 80 cities and around 40 districts were affected at the time.

READ ALSO: Why Germany is being hit by strikes almost every day

"The signal that the employees sent out with their strike on February 2nd has apparently not been sufficiently understood, as the collective bargaining negotiations in the individual states have still not produced any results," said Verdi deputy chairwoman Christine Behle in a statement Thursday.

"In order to finally get the negotiations moving, renewed pressure must now be exerted on the employers. We are therefore calling on employees to organise concerted strikes."

A labour shortage in public transport is imposing greater pressure on staff, which urgently needs to be relieved, she said.

The latest strike to hit the German transport sector came earlier this week, when ground staff at airline Lufthansa staged a one-day walkout.

While some sectors in Germany received hefty pay rises last year, tensions with employers remain high as inflation has persisted.

Unions' bargaining power has been strengthened by serious labour shortages, but bosses are pushing back against demands at a time when the German economy is stumbling.

The government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for 2024 to 0.2 percent from 1.3 percent previously, warning the economy was in "rough waters".

READ ALSO: 'Perfect storm': Can Germany revive its struggling economy?