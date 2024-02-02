Travel chaos as public transport strikes hit Germany

Advertisement

Public transport 'warning' strikes organised by the Verdi trade union have hit 80 cities in 15 federal states this Friday, shutting down bus, subway and tram traffic. Commuters and pupils alike have to find alternative ways to school and work.

Services at Hamburg Airport are also affected by a ground handling service providers strike that is expected to continue all day.

Bavaria is the only state excluded from strikes, because the collective agreements there are still running. In most municipalities, the walkout is planned to take place all day. In Berlin, it was scheduled to end earlier at 10am.

Which states are most affected by transport strikes?

North Rhine-Westphalia is particularly affected. Of the 90,000 striking workers nationwide, about a third of them work in this state. Peter Büddicker of the Verdi state district of North Rhine-Westphalia told DPA that the strike began between 3 and 4am this morning, and that the strike turnout was high.

There were similar reports in other federal states, such as Brandenburg, Lower Saxony, Saxony and Saarland.

Public transport in almost all federal states have parallel collective bargaining agreements, which is why the strikes have come virtually everywhere at once.

What do transport workers want?

The Verdi trade union demands include shorter working hours for public transport workers, longer rest periods between individual shifts, more vacation days or more vacation pay. The union hopes this will relieve the burden on employees and make the profession more attractive.

In Brandenburg, Saarland, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, higher wages and salaries are also being negotiated. In Brandenburg, Verdi is demanding a 20 percent wage increase, or at least €650 more, for employees. According to Verdi, the agreement would last for one year.

The strikes are supported by the Greens and also the climate movement Fridays for Future (FFF).

Katharina Dröge, chairwoman of the Green parliamentary group, told DPA that public transport workers are "the everyday climate heroes".

She added: "With their work, they ensure that millions of people in Germany travel in a climate-friendly way and at affordable prices every day. That's why it's important to work for good working conditions."

At Hamburg Airport, several arrivals and departures were cancelled on Friday due to the strike by ground handling service providers. On Thursday, there had been numerous flight cancellations at a total of 11 German airports due to strikes by security staff. Both strikes were called by Verdi.

With reporting by Paul Krantz