Hamburg airport announces second strike for Friday

The Verdi trade union called the strike for ground handling service providers – who will stop work from 3 am to 11:59 pm on Friday, February 2nd.

The union announced the strike on Thursday, as all departures and about 40 arrivals to Hamburg airport are cancelled due to the current Germany-wide strike of security staff at 11 airports.

The service providers Groundstars, Stars and Cats are affected. According to Verdi, their employees are responsible for loading and unloading the aircraft, providing technical equipment, baggage handling, aircraft de-icing, and cleaning aircrafts’ interiors.

Verdi hopes the strike will emphasise the demands of the approximately 900 ground handling employees working at Hamburg airport. These include an inflation compensation bonus of €3,000 and an increase in wages.

According to Verdi, the employers' side has not presented an offer in two rounds of negotiations. Their next negotiation hearing is scheduled for February 19th. On the day of the strike, a rally is planned between 12 pm and 2 pm at the airport on parking deck 4 in front of Terminal 2.

Already on Thursday, Hamburg airport saw a third of all scheduled arrivals cancelled, and many airlines are still in the process of cancelling even more arrivals, said a spokeswoman for the airport.

"Almost 30,000 travellers wanted to depart or arrive here today – these plans have now been thwarted by Verdi," said Janet Niemeyer, press spokeswoman at Hamburg airport.

Evening check-ins for flights scheduled for Friday will also not be possible on Thursday.

