Living in Germany: Protests against the far-right AfD and a giant birthday Bratwurst

Hundreds of thousands protest against the far-right AfD

If you’ve been out and about in German towns and cities recently, you’ve probably come across one. You might even have joined one yourself - we’re talking about the huge demonstrations against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). They’re easy to spot because so many people have been getting out in the streets for them, and there are plenty of colourful placards (see one of our favourites in the tweet below).

After it emerged through an investigation by Correctiv that AfD members had been part of an extremist meeting where deporting foreigners (and even some Germans with a migrant background) was discussed, German residents have been calling for action against the party. According to a recent poll, a majority of voters would even support an outright ban on the AfD in the states of Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, where the party has been classed as "extremist" by the Constitutional Court. Meanwhile, an advert by supermarket chain Edeka gave a glimpse of what shopping in a German supermarket would be like in a society without “Vielfalt” or diversity. Hint: there are A LOT of empty shelves.

As the backlash against the party grows, many are eager to see whether support for the party will dampen down, especially ahead of three elections in eastern states which are typically AfD strongholds. The question is: do Germans who plan to give their vote to the AfD really want to endorse a party that has mulled deporting their neighbour?

Tweet of the week

We had to highlight this sign at a protest against the AfD in Cologne that pokes fun at a regional rivalry. It says: “I hate the AfD so much that I came all the way from Dusseldorf to Cologne.”

Made my day ❣️ pic.twitter.com/Q8k9rVEjfS — Dario Schramm (@darioschramm) January 21, 2024

Where is this?

Photo: DPA/Martin Schutt

Another day, another train strike in Germany. The German Train Drivers union (GDL) called their latest strike, which started in the early hours of Wednesday and is set to last until Monday at 6pm. GDL members are seen here at the picket line outside the main station in Erfurt, Thuringia on Wednesday.

Did you know?

Celebrations are in order for the state of Thuringia. That’s because their Rostbratwurst just celebrated its 620th birthday. The Thuringian Rostbratwurst has cult status in Germany and is arguably one of the favourites of the many, many sausages on the scene. An invoice entry from January 20th 1404 by a monastery in Arnstadt is considered the first recorded evidence of this humble sausage, according to the German Bratwurst Museum in Mühlhausen. (However, the ancient Romans are said to have eaten grilled sausages). The vital stats for this sausage are that it should be between 15 and 20 centimetres long and weigh 100 to 150 grams.

The Thuringian Rostbratwurst is now also protected by copyright and even has its own fan club. According to the Thuringian and Eichsfeld Sausage Association, around 40,000 tonnes of sausage are produced every year. Tourism in Thuringia also benefits because it is part of the state’s culinary and regional identity. In 2022, the Thuringian bratwurst culture was added to the state's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The sausage’s birthday was celebrated in style at the Bratwurst Museum with a giant bratwurst. And one tip: True Thuringians will eat their Bratwurst with mustard, not ketchup.