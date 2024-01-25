Advertisement

Germany in Focus Paywall free

PODCAST: Historic rail strike hits Germany and when should you apply for citizenship?

The Local Germany
The Local Germany - [email protected]
Published: 25 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 25 Jan 2024 17:47 CET
PODCAST: Historic rail strike hits Germany and when should you apply for citizenship?
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

On this week's episode we talk about the six-day long strike, AfD protests and hear from migration experts on what the new citizenship law means for foreigners in Germany. We also answer your questions on citizenship.

Advertisement

Join The Local with our podcast listener offer

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

If you have any questions for a future podcast episode, ask them here: What questions should we answer on our podcast?

Here are the links to some of the stories we discuss:

Six day train strike underway in Germany: 

Germans protest against the AfD:

Germany's citizenship law passes in the Bundestag:

Advertisement

More

#Germany in Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also