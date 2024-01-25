Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: Historic rail strike hits Germany and when should you apply for citizenship?
On this week's episode we talk about the six-day long strike, AfD protests and hear from migration experts on what the new citizenship law means for foreigners in Germany. We also answer your questions on citizenship.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
If you have any questions for a future podcast episode, ask them here: What questions should we answer on our podcast?
Here are the links to some of the stories we discuss:
Six day train strike underway in Germany:
- How train travellers in Germany will be affected by the latest six-day strike
- German train drivers begin largest strike ever as fears over economy grow
- Could rail strikes end sooner than expected?
Germans protest against the AfD:
- Tens of thousands flood protests against the far-right AfD
- Even with German citizenship reform, foreigners must be wary of lurch to the far-right
Germany's citizenship law passes in the Bundestag:
- What you need to know about Germany's citizenship law reform
- 'I'll be proud to finally become German': Foreigners react as dual citizenship law passes
- When and how can I apply for German citizenship?
- ‘It’ll take forever’: Applicants for German citizenship brace for long waits
- CHECKLIST - What do I need to apply for German citizenship under the new law
- Which criminal offences could get you barred from German citizenship?
