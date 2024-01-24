'Majority of Germans' don't support striking train drivers

Advertisement

With the GDL union, which represents train drivers, having kicked off it's longest-ever strike Wednesday morning - a Yougov poll of over 4,000 German residents found that 59 percent oppose the action, set to last for six days.

That compares with 34 percent of people who say they understand why drivers are striking.

The poll results are in stark contrast to surveys taken throughout last year, when drivers regularly staged warning strikes lasting for a day or two at a time. Surveys taken throughout 2023 tended to show that a majority of people in Germany were supporting drivers and the union.

However, this is the first such survey taken since GDL members voted to stage unlimited strikes to shore up their bargaining power with DB - and now support seems to be waning.

Drivers are demanding a reduction from a 38-hour to a 35-hour work week, with no loss in wages and a pay rise to offset inflation.

Meanwhile, DB has called their demands "unreasonable" and a "strike against the German economy" - pointing out that train services are severely limited and cargo will also be impacted.

