How train travellers in Germany will be affected by the latest six-day strike

The train drivers' union GDL is once again increasing the pressure in the wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn with a new six-day strike.

When is the strike ?

The new strike is set to last from Wednesday January 24th at 2am until 5pm on Monday January 29th.

Which services are affected?

The state-owned company is again expecting considerable restrictions in long-distance, regional and freight transport.

DB will be publishing an emergency time-table with "greatly reduced services", it said on Monday.

'As with the previous strikes, around a fifth of long-distance trains are expected to be cancelled nationwide,' a DB spokeswoman told DPA.

As before, longer trains with more seats will be used "to get as many people as possible to their destinations", it said. Passengers can use tickets booked for the strike period again at a later date or bring it forward to Monday or Tuesday.

The six-day strike will affect all Deutsche Bahn long-distance and regional trains, as well as the S-Bahn in many cities.

The trains that will run on local and long-distance services in the states pf Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia from Wednesday are currently being added to the timetable, while further information is expected to be published later Monday or Tuesday.

Anyone looking to travel during the strike should check travel options online before setting off.

Passengers can turn to Deutsche Bahn’s website, which is to be updated with the latest information.

Which services aren't affected?

In cities, other services like buses and the U-Bahn are running, while national rail companies such as Flixtrain, Enon and Metronom will be unaffected by strikes.

In local transport, attempts are being made to organise additional replacement routes with buses.

How much compensation is payable in the event of a delay

EU passenger rights for delayed train rights also apply in the case of a strike. Depending on the length of the delay, part or all of the fare can be refunded.

The amount of compensation depends on the delay:

If passengers arrive at least 60 minutes later than planned, they are entitled to a 25 per cent refund.

If they are more than 120 minutes late, they are entitled to 50 per cent.

From a foreseeable delay of more than one hour, passengers can also forgo the journey and demand a full refund of the ticket price.

Deutsche Bahn is also obliged to offer free refreshments and meals in reasonable proportion to the waiting time in the event of a delay of more than one hour. If these snacks are not provided, travellers should also keep the bills for their meals.

How do passengers get their money refunded?

Customers should be prepared to take their own initiative, Deutsche Bahn will not transfer any money to them otherwise. The passenger rights form is available either on the train, at the travel centre or online, via the DB app and on their website.

