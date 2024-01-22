German train drivers' union calls new six-day strike

Advertisement

The strike is set to start at 2am on Wednesday January 24th and last until 5 pm Monday, January 29th. For freight services, the stoppage is due to begin at 5 pm GMT on Tuesday, GDL said in a statement in the early hours of Monday morning.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn accused the union of "acting absolutely irresponsibly".

It will be the fourth strike by GDL in recent months to push its demands for higher salaries to compensate for inflation, as well as for a reduced working week from 38 to 35 hours with no loss in wages.

A three-day walkout earlier this month already caused travel chaos for thousands of passengers, with 80 percent of long-distance trains not running. GDL said it had decided to call a fresh strike because Deutsche Bahn had

shown "no sign of a willingness to reach an agreement" with its "third and allegedly improved offer".

The union will hold a press conference on Monday morning to give further details of the industrial action, it said in a statement. The Local will publish more details of the upcoming strike as soon as we have them.

Deutsche Bahn sharply criticised the renewed call to industrial action, saying it had offered pay rises of up to 13 percent as well the option of reducing the working week by one hour.

"The GDL is exacerbating the conflict," a spokesman said.

"Anyone who doesn't even come to the negotiating table with a new offer of up to 13 percent and the possibility of a 37-hour week with the same salary is acting absolutely irresponsibly," Deutsche Bahn said.

Deutsche Bahn last year also clashed with the EVG rail union, which represents some 180,000 non-driver rail personnel, before reaching an agreement in late August.