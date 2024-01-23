Germany to see temperatures up to 15C and extreme winds

Advertisement

The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Tuesday afternoon that widespread winds, with squalls - or heavy gusts - were expected in northern and eastern Germany throughout the latter half of the day.

They predicted that heavy storms would hit the coastal regions, while squalls would reach the higher mountain ranges.

According to the DWD, extreme gusts of more than 140 kilometers per hour are possible at the Brocken in the Harz Mountains range.

According to the forecast, the wind will pick up speed late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The wind will weaken late Wednesday afternoon and in the evening. During the day the Bundesrepublik will see very mild temperatures, with the mercury hovering between 8 to 15C. It will rain on and off, but according to the DWD forecast there will also be clear spells.

"Stormy gusts or squalls will occur more frequently in the northwest in low areas during the course of the night," DWD meteorologist Helge Tuschy said in a statement.

On Wednesday Berlin, Munich and Hamburg were predicted to see highs of 11C, while Cologne could see a high of 13C, and Frankfurt could see up to 12C. Parts of western Germany were slated to see even higher temperatures, possible up to 15C, said DWD.

Windy weather to calm down

On Thursday, strong to stormy gusts are expected in the east, but otherwise the wind will be weak to moderate. The forecast will likewise be mild, with temperatures ranging between 6 and 13C.

The Alps will see a nice coating of snow in the afternoon, with isolated showers in the east, but otherwise it will remain dry.

The mild temperatures follow a few icy weeks in Germany, which saw heavy snowfall and temperatures frequently dipping into the minuses.

