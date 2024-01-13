Living in Germany: The benefits of holding a German passport and Tatort

Advertisement

The benefits of holding a German passport

A new ranking released this week found that Germany has one of the most powerful passports in the world. Deutschland took the joint top spot - alongside Spain, France, Italy, Japan and Singapore - in the latest Henley Passport Index. The researchers found that German citizens are able to travel to 194 countries and territories without applying for a visa before travel.

The German passport is in the limelight for foreign citizens in Germany who haven’t yet taken the leap (or aren’t eligible) to naturalise in Germany. In the next few weeks, it’s expected that the German Bundestag will pass the new naturalisation law, paving the way for many people to get a passport who might previously have been held back. In future there will be no restrictions on holding multiple citizenships and the required residence time needed to qualify will drop from eight to five years, or even three years in some cases.

But of course getting this coveted document isn’t a walk in the park. There are several hurdles to pass, including getting your paperwork in order, sitting a language and citizenship test and budgeting for the process (in money, time and energy). Is it worth it? The prospect of being an EU citizen will appeal to many (especially for Brits after Brexit). For others, it could be the relief of not having to go to the Ausländerbehörde (immigration office) for continual visa updates. It may be the lure of being able to have your say through voting in all German elections that pulls you closer to applying for a German passport. Of course, at the end of the day it’s your decision. But there’s no debating that the German Reisepass is a powerful one.

Where is this?

Photo: DPA/Soeren Stache

The cold spell in Germany has not given in just yet. We’ve had extremely low temperatures, more snow and - in some places - slippery surfaces due to black ice that have caused havoc for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. But doesn’t this winter scene at Schloss Babelsberg in Potsdam look stunning? Just make sure you stay wrapped up warm and safe out there!

Did you know?

Germans are avid TV watchers. But what are the shows and genres that keep them glued to the TV set (or their laptop)? Crime is a firm favourite. In fact, you’ve probably heard of the most popular crime show: Tatort (which means crime scene in English). For more than half a century (it turned 50 in 2020), many German households have sat down after dinner on a Sunday evening at 8.15pm to watch Tatort on ARD, or even gathered at a ‘Tatort pub’ where the series is broadcast in public.

Why is it so popular? One appealing factor is that it’s set in a different part of Germany each week, making it relatable to people across the country. Sometimes it’s in Hamburg or Cologne, while smaller towns are also featured. They don’t ignore local traditions and ways of life. So the detectives will be eating a Döner or Currywurst in Berlin. It’s one of the longest-running shows in Germany and has spin-offs across Germany-speaking Europe. It launched in Austria in 1971 and Switzerland in 1991.

But it’s not just Tatort. As Sarah Magill wrote in a feature in 2022, “Germans are big fans of crime dramas and millions of viewers regularly tune in to shows like der Staatsanwalt (the Attorney General) on ZDF and Alarm für Cobra - a long-running series about a two-man team of motorway police on RTL.” If you want to assimilate further into life in Germany, perhaps it’s time to try tuning into their favourite crime shows.