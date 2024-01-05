German phrase of the day: Über den Tellerrand shauen

Advertisement

Why do I need know über den Tellerrand schauen?

Because this useful idiom can be helpful when talking about a trait that you may have or one that you admire in other people.

What does it mean?

Über den Tellerrand schauen literally means "to look over the edge of the plate". While this may sound like something you would do at a dinner party, it actually has more to do with the way you see the world or whether you can appreciate different perspectives.

If you're someone who can see beyond the edge of their plate, you're probably someone who might in English be described as an out of the box thinker. More than that, though, you're willing to see beyond your own immediate surroundings and the belief system you grew up with to recognise that other points of view might be just as valid as your own.

In this sense, the "Teller", or plate, can be thought of like your own bubble or echo chamber. Seeing what's on your plate is the easy part, but seeing beyond it can take a bit more effort.

A friend who grew up in conservative rural Bavaria but has since become an activist in Berlin may well be someone who looks "über den Tellerrand". Then again, someone who grew up in an activist community in Berlin but has since become a farmer in Bavaria could also be said to do the same.

In contrast, if you say a colleague or relative can't see beyond the edge of their plate, it means they're probably quite small-minded. That said, in English their horizons would be even narrower, since you'd likely say that they can't see past the end of their nose.

What else do I need to know?

Über den Tellerrand schauen is probably the most common version of the phrase, but be aware that you might hear (or might want to use) different words for "look".

"Blicken" is a good synonym for "schauen" in this case, or to emphasise the gesture of looking out or beyond something, "hinausschauen" or "hinausblicken" might also be used.

Use it like this:

Es ist nicht immer einfach, über den Tellerrand zu schauen, aber es lohnt sich.

It's not always easy to broaden your horizons, but it's worth it.

Es frustriert mich sehr, dass er nicht mal über den Tellerrand schauen kann.

It really frustrates me how small-minded he is.