German phrase of the day: Über die Runde kommen

Advertisement

Why do I need to know Über die Runde kommen?

Because, in times of high inflation and looming recession, this phrase is not only useful in everyday language but crops up frequently in the German press.

What does it mean?

The literal translation of Über die Runde kommen in English is "to get over the round" - but is akin to the phrases "to make ends meet" or "to get by".

This expression is most commonly used when talking about managing personal finances or resources in a way that allows you to cover your expenses or meet your needs, especially when facing financial challenges or limitations.

For example, if someone asks you how you're managing financially during a tough period, you might respond with Ich komme irgendwie über die Runde, which means "I'm somehow managing to get by" or "I'm making ends meet somehow."

Where does it come from?

The phrase makes more sense when you understand its origin. It comes from boxing terminology, as the fighting time in boxing is divided into rounds. The phrase, which emerged in the first half of the 20th century, literally means getting through a fight without being knocked out. Figuratively, it is about overcoming a difficult situation

Advertisement

Use it like this:

Nachdem ich meinen Job verloren habe, musste ich kreativ sein, um über die Runde zu kommen.

After losing my job, I had to get creative to get by.

Die Mieten in der Stadt sind hoch, aber sie schaffen es, über die Runde zu kommen.

Rent in the city is high, but they manage to make ends meet.