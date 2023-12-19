Widespread pre-holiday traffic chaos expected on German roads

Advertisement

ADAC expects holiday travel to pick up on German Autobahns by Thursday, and be at its worst both Friday night at Saturday morning.

Drivers should either try and leave outside of the times – either earlier or later – or prepare for a longer trip. Trains and flights are likely to be busier as well.

ADAC expects jams to be particularly bad in a few key areas.

These include the motorways around big cities like Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt, and Cologne.

Particularly hard-hit routes include the A1 on any stretch between Cologne and Hamburg and the A2 stretching between Dortmund and Berlin, along with southbound sections of the A7 stretching from the Danish border through Hanover and Kassel and all the way to the Austrian border.

ADAC also predicts that southbound sections of the A8 between Stuttgart and Salzburg in Austria will see big jams.

ADAC also warns that traffic is likely to be the worst in the south of the country, especially given snowfall there and in neighbouring Switzerland and Austria – as well as the popularity of Alpine ski resorts. Any road crossing the borders Germany has with either Austria or Switzerland can be expected to be slow, according to ADAC.

Traffic should lighten on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but is likely pick up again from December 26th all the way into the new year.

