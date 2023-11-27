German government to loosen up cannabis legalisation law

Advertisement

Recreational use of cannabis is set to become legal in Germany under the proposals put together by the government.

And now the government has agreed the final draft of the legislation that will be discussed and voted on in the Bundestag next year.

"We are putting an end to the harmful prohibition of cannabis," said Kirsten Kappert-Gonther, the chair of the Health Committee in the Bundestag.

She described the planned law as a "paradigm shift that many people have been campaigning for for decades".

How is the government relaxing the rules?

According to the latest draft, the bill is set to be less strict than previously planned.

The previous draft said that people would not able to consume cannabis within 200 metres of schools and similar facilities. The plan is to reduce that to within 100 metres.

Meanwhile, the rules for how much cannabis people can have on them are also being relaxed.

In future, possession of up to 50 grams will be allowed - instead of 25g. Criminal liability will only apply from people being in possession of 60g in private areas, and from 30g in public areas.

According to Kappert-Gonther, penal provisions and fines are also to be reduced to "appropriate levels".

Fines are to be reduced from a maximum of €100,000 to a max of €30,000.

Experts from the Transport Ministry are to propose a THC limit value for drivers by the end of March.

THC is the active ingredient in the cannabis plant that is responsible for the intoxicating effect.

"In the negotiations, we have succeeded in finding practical regulations that guarantee the protection of young people and health and make the decriminalisation of adult users a reality," said Kappert-Gonther.

The possession and consumption of cannabis will remain prohibited for young people under the age of 18.

In a second later phase, the government plans to set up so-called "model cities" that will pilot the sale of weed in licensed shops.

As The Local reported, the government had planned to pass the first phase of the law in the last week of the Bundestag session this year between December 13th and 15th. But that was put on hold because the law was being worked on, and it will not come into force as planned on January 1st 2024.

The aim of the government now is for the law to be passed next year and for it to come into force in spring.