PODCAST: Why Germany wants a cannabis 'revolution' and citizenship vs permanent residency

In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We talk about a NATO drill happening in Germany and how it will affect people.

We get into why Germany's Health Minister is putting together a heatwave plan and how the climate crisis is affecting Germany.

Is it best to go for German citizenship if you're eligible or does permanent residency cut it? We discuss what you need to know so you can make a decision.

With cannabis set to be legalised in Germany if the government gets its way, we talk about how the pilot project to sell weed in shops will work as part of 'model regions' and we hear from German SPD MP Carmen Wegge on why the government wants to legalise the drug and when it could happen.

Finally, we talk about why a museum in Baden-Württemberg may attract Baywatch fans, and we discuss our favourite quirky museums in Germany.