PODCAST: Why Germany wants a cannabis 'revolution' and citizenship vs permanent residency
In this week's episode, SPD MP Carmen Wegge explains why the government is legalising cannabis. We also discuss a German-led NATO defence drill, how Germany is preparing for heatwaves, citizenship vs permanent residency and unusual museums.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We talk about a NATO drill happening in Germany and how it will affect people.
- What you need to know about NATO's German-led defence drill
- Could a NATO air defence drill spell chaos for travellers in Germany this summer?
We get into why Germany's Health Minister is putting together a heatwave plan and how the climate crisis is affecting Germany.
Is it best to go for German citizenship if you're eligible or does permanent residency cut it? We discuss what you need to know so you can make a decision.
With cannabis set to be legalised in Germany if the government gets its way, we talk about how the pilot project to sell weed in shops will work as part of 'model regions' and we hear from German SPD MP Carmen Wegge on why the government wants to legalise the drug and when it could happen.
- How Germany's future cannabis clubs could work
- What you need to know about Germany's plan to legalise cannabis
Finally, we talk about why a museum in Baden-Württemberg may attract Baywatch fans, and we discuss our favourite quirky museums in Germany.
