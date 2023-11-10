Advertisement

Crime

Pupil killed in school shooting in southern Germany

AFP/The Local
AFP/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 10 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 10 Nov 2023 09:08 CET
Pupil killed in school shooting in southern Germany
A suspect was arrested during a major police operation at a school in Offenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Einsatz-Report24 | Christina Häußler

A pupil shot and killed a fellow student at a German school, authorities said, in the latest in a series of youth murders in the country.

Advertisement

Police and prosecutors in the southwestern city of Offenburg, Baden-Württemberg, said they suspected a "personal motive" in the dispute between the two minors reported on Thursday. 

The assailant was arrested in a classroom at the school where he fired a gun at his his fellow pupil of the same age. The victim later died of his wound in hospital.

German media reported that that pupils were both 15-years-old. 

Police said emergency services received several calls at midday on Thursday saying there had been a shooting.

Emergency teams were on site a few minutes later. An injured teenager was found at the school, and was treated by a doctor at the scene.

Police said he had been approached by his classmate who had fired at least one shot with a handgun.

The victim later died from his injuries. 

Around 300 emergency responders arrived on the scene and 180 pupils were evacuated to a neighbouring athletics hall and picked up by their parents.

Advertisement

Germany, where gun crime is relatively rare, has seen a series of deadly incidents involving youths in recent months.

German police arrested two teenagers and seized a pair of "apparent toy weapons" on Wednesday after evacuating a high school in Hamburg over a security threat.

READ ALSO: German police arrest two teens and seize toy weapons over 'threat'

More

#Crime

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also