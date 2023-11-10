Pupil killed in school shooting in southern Germany

Advertisement

Police and prosecutors in the southwestern city of Offenburg, Baden-Württemberg, said they suspected a "personal motive" in the dispute between the two minors reported on Thursday.

The assailant was arrested in a classroom at the school where he fired a gun at his his fellow pupil of the same age. The victim later died of his wound in hospital.

German media reported that that pupils were both 15-years-old.

Police said emergency services received several calls at midday on Thursday saying there had been a shooting.

Emergency teams were on site a few minutes later. An injured teenager was found at the school, and was treated by a doctor at the scene.

Police said he had been approached by his classmate who had fired at least one shot with a handgun.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Around 300 emergency responders arrived on the scene and 180 pupils were evacuated to a neighbouring athletics hall and picked up by their parents.

Germany, where gun crime is relatively rare, has seen a series of deadly incidents involving youths in recent months.

German police arrested two teenagers and seized a pair of "apparent toy weapons" on Wednesday after evacuating a high school in Hamburg over a security threat.

