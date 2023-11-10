Pupil killed in school shooting in southern Germany
A pupil shot and killed a fellow student at a German school, authorities said, in the latest in a series of youth murders in the country.
Police and prosecutors in the southwestern city of Offenburg, Baden-Württemberg, said they suspected a "personal motive" in the dispute between the two minors reported on Thursday.
The assailant was arrested in a classroom at the school where he fired a gun at his his fellow pupil of the same age. The victim later died of his wound in hospital.
German media reported that that pupils were both 15-years-old.
Police said emergency services received several calls at midday on Thursday saying there had been a shooting.
Emergency teams were on site a few minutes later. An injured teenager was found at the school, and was treated by a doctor at the scene.
Police said he had been approached by his classmate who had fired at least one shot with a handgun.
The victim later died from his injuries.
Around 300 emergency responders arrived on the scene and 180 pupils were evacuated to a neighbouring athletics hall and picked up by their parents.
Germany, where gun crime is relatively rare, has seen a series of deadly incidents involving youths in recent months.
German police arrested two teenagers and seized a pair of "apparent toy weapons" on Wednesday after evacuating a high school in Hamburg over a security threat.
READ ALSO: German police arrest two teens and seize toy weapons over 'threat'
Comments
See Also
Police and prosecutors in the southwestern city of Offenburg, Baden-Württemberg, said they suspected a "personal motive" in the dispute between the two minors reported on Thursday.
The assailant was arrested in a classroom at the school where he fired a gun at his his fellow pupil of the same age. The victim later died of his wound in hospital.
German media reported that that pupils were both 15-years-old.
Police said emergency services received several calls at midday on Thursday saying there had been a shooting.
Emergency teams were on site a few minutes later. An injured teenager was found at the school, and was treated by a doctor at the scene.
Police said he had been approached by his classmate who had fired at least one shot with a handgun.
The victim later died from his injuries.
Around 300 emergency responders arrived on the scene and 180 pupils were evacuated to a neighbouring athletics hall and picked up by their parents.
Germany, where gun crime is relatively rare, has seen a series of deadly incidents involving youths in recent months.
German police arrested two teenagers and seized a pair of "apparent toy weapons" on Wednesday after evacuating a high school in Hamburg over a security threat.
READ ALSO: German police arrest two teens and seize toy weapons over 'threat'
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.