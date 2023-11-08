German police end search after school evacuated over 'threat'

Advertisement

Authorities had said earlier that two people, "possibly youths", had pulled out a firearm in the school before "leaving the premises in an unknown direction".

"Special forces have completed a search of the building and found no trace of the two perpetrators," police spokesman Holger Vehren told reporters.

He said that the teacher "who was specifically threatened" and students of the eighth-grade classroom in the upscale Blankenese district where the incident took place would be questioned.

German media including Bild daily had earlier reported that two students threatened a teacher with a pistol in class.

Advertisement

Another police spokesman said only that one of the two people had shown "a weapon".

The area surrounding the school was blocked off and parents were asked to head to a nearby barracks where the students were taken.

"There is a crisis intervention team there that will care for relatives and the children," Vehren said.