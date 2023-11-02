Where to celebrate Diwali 2023 in Germany

Advertisement

With over 100,000 Indians in Germany, and over 175,000 people of Indian descent, it's little wonder that Diwali - the famous five day Hindi festival of lights starting this year on November 12th - is being celebrated all around the Bundesrepublik.

Diwali takes its name from the clay lamps or deepa (the event is sometimes called Deepawali) that many Indians light outside their home. With the days shortening in Germany, there's all the more reason to celebrate light -- especially over lively music, traditional dance and authentically spicy Indian cuisine.

We have rounded up some of the top happenings - whether energetic events or more religious reflections - to celebrate around Germany taking place during November.

Diwali Dhamaka, Munich, November 10th

Catered to Germany’s Indian community living in Bavaria, this special dinner party not only features a giant buffet, but also dancing, fireworks, a “kids corner” with games, and lots of live music. Official registration has ended, but you can still contact the event organisers if you’re interested in taking part.

Diwali Mela, various cities between November 11th and 25th

Want to catch the famous lights that Diwali is known for? While they might not match the spectacular fireworks of India, a travelling light show and colourful event is coming to Hanau (November 11th), Hamburg (November 18th) and Cologne (November 25th).

Each event will also feature dance, music and tombola shows, as well as an animation event for kids and plenty of Indian street food. You can buy advanced tickets for €15, or €10 for kids between the ages of 4-15.

Diwali 2023 evening event, Berlin, November 11th

Berlin's Indiawaale culture organisation is hosting a special event the evening before Diwali at the Sri Ganesha Hindi Temple by Hasenheide Park. The evening will be filled with traditional live music, dance, snacks and a lights display.

Diwali Desert Charm event, Bonn, November 12th

On the day of Diwali itself, one of Germany’s longest-running events to celebrate the holiday will take place at the Toni-Mail Hall. It will feature serpent dances and “the frenetic rhythms of tabla and harmonium presented by the Kalbeliya and Langa, the dancer and musician tribes of Rajasthan,” according to event organisers. When booked in advance, tickets to the colourful music event go for €12 each.

A previous Diwali celebration, which took place in Dresden. picture alliance / dpa | Sebastian Kahnert

Diwali Festival in Berlin, November 18th and 19th

For the second year in a row, the capital’s Sage Beach bar will be hosting a celebration with dance performances by community artists, food stands with delicacies from desi chefs, and a Bollywood Party. Kids up to the age of 12 get in for free, but event adults only pay €8.60 for a ticket. Just be sure to book in advance for the popular event.

Diwali-Annakut Celebration, Stuttgart, November 18th

This colourful event celebrates both Diwali and a special religious food offering for the Annakut, which translates to a mountain of food.

“The Annakut offering includes hundreds of items of food, snacks, sweets, pickles, spicy dishes, salads, fruit drinks and other items prepared by devotees with devotion,” wrote event organisers, Attendees can volunteer to contribute to it or just take part in the festivities that follow the ceremony.

Diwali & Annakut Celebration 2023, Frankfurt on November 26th

This special event features traditional decorations, a cultural program and a Prasadam religious food offering. “A grand Annakut/Rajbhog with over 300 food items will be offered to the deities,” according to the event organisers, who are planning on hosting a lunch following the ceremony. The event is free of charge, but participants can volunteer to bring along food.