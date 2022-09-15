For members
IMMIGRATION
Indians in Germany: Who are they and where do they live?
Germany is home to a thriving Indian community that has grown considerably in recent years. So where are Germany’s Indians living? And what made them choose to settle here?
Published: 15 September 2022 09:57 CEST
Chaitanya Chilamakuru from Tadipatri and his wife Poojitha Muthuluru, have been living in Germany for seven years. Photo: Chaitanya Chilamakuru
IMMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: Who is entitled to German citizenship by descent and how to apply for it
German citizenship law is based on the principle of descent, which means that a child automatically acquires the citizenship of a parent regardless of their place of birth. However, when you were born and whether your parents were married can affect this right.
Published: 12 September 2022 17:23 CEST
