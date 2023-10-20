Germany urges citizens to leave Lebanon over border tensions

Advertisement

Germany's foreign office asked citizens to "leave Lebanon" in a statement warning that border clashes "can escalate further at any time" and advising its nationals to "use existing commercial travel options to leave the country safely".

The government had previously issued a travel warning for Lebanon and Israel "due to the escalation of violence in the region". The travel warning is currently at the highest level possible in Germany.

Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions have been trading daily cross-border fire with Israel after Hamas launched a massive October 7th assault on southern Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza have since killed at least 3,700 people, mostly civilians, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

On Thursday, there were further cross-border exchanges of fire, with Hamas' armed wing saying it launched a salvo of "30 rockets" from south Lebanon towards northern Israel.

Hezbollah also said it had targeted several Israeli positions, in some cases using "guided missiles", and the Israeli army said it had retaliated to incoming strikes from Lebanon.

READ ALSO: Germany issues travel warning for Israel, Lebanon

Advertisement

Many Arab and Western countries have already encouraged their nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon or leave, with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday urging its citizens to leave Lebanon "immediately" and Kuwait also warning against travelling there.

France, Canada, Australia and Spain have also warned against travel to Lebanon. The UK and US have told their citizens to leave the country.