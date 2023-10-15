Germany issues travel warning for Israel, Lebanon

Advertisement

The travel warning is at the highest level given by the German government. "Due to the escalation of violence in the region in connection with the massive terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7, we warn against travelling to the countries and areas mentioned," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"A travel warning is usually only issued if there is a risk to life and limb," the ministry added in a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Germany had already issued a travel warning for the Gaza Strip and certain areas of Lebanon.

In its statement, the foreign ministry said it would continue to "do its utmost" to support citizens seeking to leave Israel or the Palestinian territories.

In addition to commercial flight options and two German air force planes bringing back citizens from Israel on Sunday, the German government said its military stood ready to do more.

"If necessary, further air force flights can be arranged. In the event of a deterioration of the situation, the Bundeswehr is also ready for a military evacuation operation."

Advertisement

Commercial travel out of Lebanon was still possible, the statement added.

German citizens in the affected areas are urgently advised to register with the electronic crisis list ELEFAND to be kept up to date on exit travel possibilities, the ministry said.