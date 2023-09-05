More than quarter of 25-year-olds in Germany still live with parents

Advertisement

Sons take more time to leave home than daughters, the figures show. Young men left their parents' homes at an average age of 24.5 years, while young women left at 23.

The average age at which people moved out in Germany was 23.8 years, regardless of gender. In an EU-wide comparison, this is relatively early: the EU average is 26.4 years, according to estimates from the EU statistical agency Eurostat.

Southern and eastern European countries accounted for some of the highest ages at which people left their parental homes. In Croatia, the average age at which people moved out was 33.4 years, the highest in the EU, followed by Slovakia at 30.8 and Greece at 30.7 years.

In northern Europe by contrast people leave home earlier: in Finland the average is 21.3 years, in Sweden 21.4 years, and in Denmark 21.7 years, according to the Federal Office.

The trend of young women taking the step towards independence earlier than men applies to all EU countries.

