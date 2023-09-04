Berlin public transport fares set to increase starting in 2024

Advertisement

Bus and U-Bahn fares are set to go up by 6.7 percent, mobility senator Manja Schreiner (CDU) told the Berliner Zeitung at the weekend.

​​"The prices of single tickets, day tickets and other tickets are to be raised on January 1st 2024," said Schreiner.

At the end of September, the supervisory board of the Berlin-Brandenburg Transport Association (VBB) will officially decide on the increase.

If it gets an all-clear, then the price for a single ticket for zones AB will rise by 30 cents to €3.50, and the monthly tickets such as the monthly environmental card (Umweltkarte) will also become significantly more expensive, rising from the current €66.90 to €71.40.

On April 1st of this year, local transport fares in Berlin and neighbouring Brandenburg were already hiked by an average of 5.62 percent - after more than two years of stability.

Schreiner attributed the increase to the fact that bus and rail operators have to spend more money to maintain their services for passengers.

"We also have the situation in public transport that personnel and material costs are rising. The transport companies have to react to this," she said.

The introduction of the Deutschlandticket in May has also meant that more expensive seasonal tickets are hardly ever purchased anymore.

Since passengers can use almost all local and regional transport in Germany with a subscription for only €49 a month, sales have declined, said Schreiner, without giving a specific figure.

The transport committee will therefore consider whether some subscription-based seasonal tickets, such as the VBB-Abo 65, a regional transport ticket for those over 65, will still be on offer.

Environmental tickets, however, will probably continue to be available, she said. BVG customers are allowed to take passengers with them in the evenings and at weekends, which the Deutschlandticket does not allow.

Berlin previously offered its own discounted unlimited travel card, the €29 ticket, but discontinued it with the introduction of the Deutschlandticket.

