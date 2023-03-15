State by state: Who will get a discount on Germany's €49 transport ticket?

Advertisement

After months of delays and negotiations between federal and state governments in Germany on the successor to last summer’s popular €9 ticket, sales for the €49 ticket are slated to start April 3rd, while finally coming into effect on May 1st.

The ticket is available as a subscription through Germany’s various regional public transport associations or through their apps. Travellers on higher speed Deutsche Bahn trains, such as the Inter-City Express, will still have to pay full price as normal.

But some groups, depending on the federal state, may be able to get the same – or similar – benefits for a reduced price. Here’s an overview:

Baden-Württemberg

The southwestern German state recently introduced its youth ticket, which gives people aged 21 or under unlimited travel within the state for just a €1 a day. That’s only about two-thirds the cost of the €49 Deutschlandticket. Although BaWü’s youth ticket doesn’t cover the entire country like the €49 ticket does, it may be more advantageous to young people who are mostly travelling within the state. Those in education or volunteer work can also use the ticket until they turn 27.

READ ALSO: Baden-Württemberg launches new budget transport ticket for young people

Advertisement

Bavaria

Germany’s alpine state is planning to start offering both students and apprentices based in the state a discounted version of the €49 Deutschlandticket from autumn. Bavaria’s version will cost students and apprentices €29 a month instead. Unlike Baden-Württemberg, whose youth ticket is roughly the same price but only covers travel within the state, Bavaria intends to give ticketholders all the benefits of the Deutschlandticket, so nationwide travel – for the discounted price.

The ticket will be a subscriber model, and holders can give one month’s notice if they wish to exit it. Plans are currently being drawn up to allow students to “upgrade” their tickets to the €29 model, if their normal local semester tickets cost less than €29 monthly. They can also keep the cheaper semester ticket if they like.

Berlin and Brandenburg

Having just had a repeat election in February, Berlin’s Social Democrats and Christian Democrats are currently negotiating a coalition deal to form a government in the capital. Plans are afoot in negotiations to continue a €29 monthly ticket within the inner-city area – or the “Berlin AB” zone, which would exclude Brandenburg. If that happens, subscribers would have the option to choose between the €29 Berlin-only ticket and the nationwide €49 ticket. This won’t be clear though, until the final coalition agreement is on the table.

Brandenburg isn’t planning any major changes, other than to allow riders to take their dogs on public transport on a €49 ticket at no extra charge.

Many federal states are planning to offer discounted tickets to students that will be valid for public transport across Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

Bremen

The city-state is currently discussing whether to bring in a €29 ticket for students and trainees. It’s not clear yet though, whether the ticket would be valid nationwide, as Bavaria’s model is planning – or just in Bremen. The city already has a €25 monthly ticket for those receiving citizen allowance. The Bremen government currently has no draft law to introduce such a ticket, and hasn’t committed definitively to it.

Hesse

In addition to rolling out the €49 ticket, Hesse is preparing a reduced ticket for statewide transport for people on benefits. Anyone receiving housing benefit, citizen allowance, or social assistance will be eligible for a reduced ticket for €31 a month, granting them access to all local and regional transport within Hesse. It would not, as with the €49, be valid nationwide.

Mecklenburg-West Pomerania

The state government in Schwerin has been working on a €365 per year “Seniors Ticket.” Costing less than two-thirds the price of the €49 ticket, it would be available to seniors living in the state but valid nationwide. The project has been hit by delays, however, and the state government has not given an updated estimate as to when the ticket will be rolled out.

Advertisement

Lower Saxony

The Hanover region is first rolling out a discounted version of the €49 ticket on May 1st. This one will cost €30 a month and be available to holders of a ticket with employer discounts or those on social assistance. But it will be valid nationwide. The state government also plans to introduce a discounted version of the nationwide Deutschlandticket in 2024 for students and trainees. It will be valid around the country, but only cost these groups based in the state €29 a month.

North-Rhine Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate

Germany’s most populous state will allow dogs to be taken onboard public transport using a €49 ticket at no extra charge. While both state governments are looking at discounted tickets for some groups, including students, neither has yet announced any concrete plans.

Saarland

Germany’s smallest state is picking up some of the tab for its young people’s Deutschlandtickets. All schoolchildren, students, trainees, and volunteers will be able to get the Junge-Leute or “young person” ticket – which will give them nationwide travel, just like the €49 ticket, for €30.40 per month.

Advertisement

Schleswig-Holstein

The northern German state is working on providing a student semester ticket that would be available nationwide but at a discounted price. It also wants to introduce a discounted price for people who do voluntary service. However, neither initiative has seen concrete plans announced.

Thuringia

The state government in Erfurt is currently discussing whether to have a €28 ticket for students and trainees in the state be valid nationwide. It has not, however, made a final decision.